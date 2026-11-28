Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has credited the WWE Universe with helping shape the career that made him a global star. Ahead of his appearance at Survivor Series in Houston, the former WWE Champion shared an emotional message for the fans who supported him throughout his 30-year journey in professional wrestling.

Speaking during ESPN's College GameDay on 21 November, Johnson reflected on his journey from the University of Miami to becoming one of WWE's most recognisable performers. He explained that his return to Houston would mark more than the 30th anniversary of his wrestling debut, giving him an opportunity to acknowledge the fans who helped shape his career.

The Rock Credits WWE Fans for His Success

Johnson appeared on College GameDay at the University of Miami, where he previously played college football. During the broadcast, he reflected on his journey from his university days to becoming one of WWE's most recognisable performers.

Looking ahead to Survivor Series, he credited both the University of Miami and WWE fans for helping him reach his current position. He said he would not have achieved his career success without their support.

Johnson also explained that he wanted to use his appearances in Miami and Houston to express his gratitude to the people who had supported him throughout his career.

His comments made clear that the appearance was about more than marking an anniversary. Johnson wanted to acknowledge the audience that had supported him throughout his wrestling career.

From $40 Matches to WWE Stardom

Johnson's gratitude also reflected the difficult beginnings of his wrestling career. He explained that he had signed with WWE about a year after graduating from the University of Miami, but the company did not consider him ready for its main roster.

He was sent to Memphis to gain experience, where he wrestled for $40 per match at flea markets and used-car dealerships. The venues were a long way from the major arenas he would eventually headline, but the experience helped him develop as a performer.

Recalling that period, Johnson said it was where he learned the fundamentals of professional wrestling and developed his skills.

The experience preceded his rise as Rocky Maivia and, eventually, The Rock. Those early performances formed an important part of the journey that established him as a professional wrestler and helped explain why he placed such emphasis on the people who followed his progress.

Survivor Series Marks Three Decades Since His WWE Debut

Johnson made his WWE debut as Rocky Maivia at Survivor Series in 1996. The 2026 edition therefore marked three decades since his first appearance with the company.

He confirmed his attendance during The Pat McAfee Show on 18 November, telling McAfee that he would not miss the event. He also revealed that he had spoken to Sony about moving his promotional tour for Jumanji: Open World back by a week to accommodate the Houston appearance.

WWE subsequently listed Johnson among the attractions for Survivor Series: WarGames, which was scheduled to take place at Daikin Park on 28 November. His announcement confirmed his attendance, not a scheduled wrestling match.

His comments on ESPN added a personal dimension to the anniversary. Thirty years after making his WWE debut, Johnson had an opportunity to return to the event where his journey began and acknowledge the fans who had supported him along the way.