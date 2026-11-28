WWE announced on Friday, 27 November 2026, that wrestling star Bronson Reed had died aged 38 following medical complications. The Australian wrestler, whose real name was Jermaine Haley, is survived by his pregnant wife, Paige, and their two-year-old daughter.

The news came after Reed reportedly sustained an injury during WWE's Crown Jewel event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on 7 November. The company has not confirmed whether the reported injury contributed to his death.

In its official announcement, WWE described Haley as a devoted family man and a beloved colleague. The company extended its condolences to his family, friends, fellow wrestlers and fans.

Reed's death also prompted messages of sympathy for his pregnant wife, Paige. Wrestling account Clip Wrestling (@TheHulchal) expressed condolences on X, hoping she would find the strength to cope with the loss.

Man i just got to know that Bronson Reed & his wife Paige was expecting their second child. She is pregnant right now.



Life sometimes becomes so cruel. 💔



I really hope she finds the strength to bear this pain. 😞 pic.twitter.com/2idReQjJpJ — Clip Wrestling (@TheHulchal) November 28, 2026

Tributes followed across the wrestling industry, with performers from rival promotions and former colleagues in Japan also remembering the Australian.

What WWE Has Revealed About Bronson Reed's Cause of Death

Although WWE attributed Haley's death to 'medical complications', the company did not identify the underlying condition or disclose where he died. Further details about his medical treatment were also absent from the announcement.

His last reported appearance for WWE was at Crown Jewel, where he became involved in the World Tag Team Championship match. According to WWE's official event results, Reed intervened on behalf of The Vision before fellow wrestler Oba Femi confronted him.

The wrestling sequence ended with Reed falling from the stage through a table below.

POST Wrestling reported on 10 November that Reed remained in Saudi Arabia following the reported injury. His death was announced less than three weeks after Crown Jewel.

The circumstances surrounding Reed's death also prompted discussion on social media. One X user, @therealalii_, questioned whether the Crown Jewel incident contributed to his death, noting that the full circumstances remained unknown.

I don’t believe the cool spot between Bronson Reed and Oba Femi at Crown Jewel was the main cause of the injury that led to his death.



We still don’t know the full circumstances.



BUT THIS IS CRAZY pic.twitter.com/qhSTsHOnaD — 𝑫𝑹𝑨𝑮𝑶𝑶𝑶𝑺 (@therealalii_) November 28, 2026

IBTimes UK has not independently verified any medical connection between the reported injury and his death.

Reed had established a professional wrestling career spanning several international promotions. According to his official WWE profile, he made his debut in 2019 and subsequently won the NXT North American Championship by defeating Johnny Gargano.

Following his departure from WWE in 2021, Reed competed for Impact Wrestling and New Japan Pro-Wrestling before returning to the company.

Another notable achievement came when he won the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal during the 5 April 2024 edition of SmackDown. He secured the victory by eliminating Ivar.

WWE Honours Bronson Reed as Wrestling Colleagues Pay Tribute

WWE marked Haley's death during Friday's edition of SmackDown, broadcasting a tribute commemorating his wrestling career. The company also published a memorial video on its official website.

Another tribute took place at a WWE live event in Athens, Georgia, where the company honoured Reed with a traditional 10-bell salute.

Fellow wrestler Kevin Owens wore an armband bearing the name Bronson during his appearance. He subsequently addressed the audience after his match, remembering his colleague's dedication to wrestling and his family.

The tributes were not confined to WWE. Rival promotion All Elite Wrestling also acknowledged Haley's death, while wrestlers shared personal memories of him on social media.

Former WWE opponent Braun Strowman was among those who paid tribute, posting a farewell message on Instagram.

TNA Wrestling also acknowledged Haley's death. He competed for the promotion under the ring name JONAH in 2021 and 2022.

In Japan, Hartley Jackson, who helped train Haley in Australia, honoured his former colleague during New Japan Pro-Wrestling's World Tag League on Saturday, 28 November.

According to POST Wrestling, Jackson performed Reed's signature stomp during his entrance alongside TMDK stablemates Ryohei Oiwa and Kosei Fujita.