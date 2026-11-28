UFC fighter Bia Mesquita has revealed that she regrets giving American influencer Clavicular her phone number after he approached her during a livestream at a shopping mall in Miami, Florida.

Speaking on The Ariel Helwani Show on Tuesday 24 November 2026, Mesquita explained that she was unfamiliar with the streamer when they met in April and felt embarrassed when she subsequently discovered the nature of his videos.

At the time of their encounter, Clavicular was filming in public and attracting attention from people around him. Mesquita had been curious about why he was streaming, but what she later learned about his online presence prompted her to reconsider her decision to engage with him.

Mesquita described her reaction in blunt terms.

'After knowing who he was and the kind of videos he does, I was just like, "He's so nasty. That's so embarrassing."'

Why Bia Mesquita Shared Her Number With Clavicular

Mesquita told Helwani that she noticed people gathering around the influencer and taking pictures. Although those around him appeared to recognise him, she had no idea who he was. She wanted to understand what was happening and why he was filming inside the mall.

'I was just so curious to know who he was because I had no idea who he was that I decided to give my number just to figure out what was going on.'

Mesquita was accompanied by her nephew at the time. He subsequently located Clavicular's video online and showed it to her, providing the fighter with an opportunity to see the content for herself.

Her reaction was markedly different from her initial response to the streamer. Mesquita regarded his content as disrespectful and told Helwani that she wished she had not engaged with him in the first place.

Bia Mesquita Questions Clavicular's Route to Online Fame

The UFC fighter also took issue with the way Clavicular had built his public profile. Although the crowd at the mall had initially aroused her curiosity, she disputed the idea that his online prominence necessarily meant anything to her.

'I don't like people like that. I don't think that's a good way to become famous. And actually, he's not even famous to me because I didn't know who he was.'

According to The Atlantic, Clavicular is known for his extreme looksmaxxing content and unscripted livestreams. Looksmaxxing, as featured in his videos, focuses on attempts to alter physical appearance, including facial features.

The influencer has openly discussed peptides, testosterone injections and plastic surgery. He has also discussed bonesmashing, a potentially harmful practice intended to alter facial features through repeated impacts.

Bia Mesquita Issues Warning After Clavicular Encounter

During the interview, Mesquita treated her experience at the Miami mall as a lesson in how curiosity can influence personal decisions. She distinguished her interest in discovering why people were paying attention to the influencer from her opinion of the content he produced once she became familiar with it.

The fighter also offered advice to anyone who might find themselves in a similar situation. She cautioned against allowing curiosity to override judgement and warned people against sharing their phone numbers simply because they want to learn more about someone they have just met.