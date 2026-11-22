Billy Ray Cyrus attended daughter Miley's wedding to Maxx Morando in Palm Springs on Saturday, joining his former wife, Tish, at a family gathering after years of reported strain. The country singer arrived with his girlfriend, Elizabeth Hurley, for the private ceremony on 21 November 2026.

The wedding brought Miley's parents together following their 2022 divorce, after nearly 30 years of marriage. Miley has previously spoken publicly about efforts to rebuild her relationship with her father.

Billy Ray Cyrus Attends Miley's Wedding to Maxx Morando

Miley, 33, and Morando, 28, exchanged vows at a private residence in Palm Springs, California. The bride wore a white, long-sleeved gown with an open back, while the groom opted for a black suit.

Photographs from the celebration showed Billy Ray and Hurley posing with the newlyweds alongside Hurley's son, Damian Hurley. Miley's mother, Tish, and other members of the Cyrus family were also among the wedding guests.

Billy Ray's attendance was particularly notable given the speculation surrounding his relationship with Miley in the years following his divorce from Tish in 2022.

However, the wedding was not their first public reunion. The father and daughter had already shown signs of rebuilding their relationship in 2025, following a period of publicly reported tensions.

Miley Cyrus Previously Addressed Her Relationship With Her Father

Billy Ray and Miley's relationship attracted renewed attention following his and Tish's separation, ending their nearly 30-year marriage.

The divorce was followed by public reports of strained relationships within the Cyrus family, particularly after several family members addressed their concerns about Billy Ray publicly.

In January 2025, Miley's brother Trace Cyrus published an emotional open letter to their father on Instagram. He expressed concern about Billy Ray and described the distance that had developed between them.

However, signs of reconciliation emerged several months later.

In May 2025, Billy Ray shared a photograph of himself with Miley, her boyfriend Maxx Morando and her brother Braison during a family gathering in Tennessee.

Miley subsequently addressed speculation about their relationship through Instagram Stories. She acknowledged that they had experienced challenges but said she was grateful that 'bridges have been built and time has done a lot of healing.'

In an interview with The New York Times published in May 2025, Miley was also asked directly whether she and her father were estranged.

'No,' she replied, explaining that growing older had helped her understand her parents as individuals rather than simply as a married couple.

She also discussed learning to love both parents independently, particularly as they moved forward with their respective lives.

Billy Ray Publicly Supported Miley's Engagement to Maxx Morando

Billy Ray had already expressed his approval of Miley and Morando's relationship before their wedding.

Miley subtly revealed her engagement at the Avatar: Fire and Ash premiere on 1 December 2025, where she showed off her engagement ring. Two days later, Billy Ray shared a congratulatory message on social media.

His message offered another public show of support for the couple as they prepared for their future together.

Miley and Morando were first linked romantically in 2021 after meeting on a blind date arranged by friends. Morando, a drummer for alternative rock band Liily, has also collaborated with Miley on her music.

Billy Ray Dedicated a Song to Miley and Her Husband Before Their Wedding

Another indication of Billy Ray's support came just weeks before the ceremony.

On 4 November 2026, he announced that he was dedicating his song 'You Are My Everything' to Miley and Morando. He also revealed that he had recorded a new version with Miley's brother Braison.

In his social media message, Billy Ray recalled how Miley had praised the original song when she was younger, during the period when he drove her to the set of Hannah Montana.

He ended the dedication by wishing the couple 'forever love.'

Miley's Wedding Brings Both Parents Together

Billy Ray's appearance at the wedding was also notable because Miley's mother, Tish Cyrus, attended the celebration.

Tish and Billy Ray's divorce in 2022 marked a significant change for the family after nearly three decades of marriage. Both have since moved on with new partners, with Billy Ray dating Hurley and Tish marrying actor Dominic Purcell in 2023.