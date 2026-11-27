Tom Brady has sparked an amusing reaction online after a clip of him gently tapping Erin Andrews on the thigh during FOX's NFL pregame coverage went viral.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion appeared to realise the moment could be interpreted differently by viewers, prompting him to turn towards fellow broadcaster Kevin Burkhardt and give him a similar tap, turning the brief interaction into a talking point among fans.

The exchange took place on FOX's NFL pregame set, where Brady, Andrews and Burkhardt regularly work together as part of the network's coverage. Rather than drawing widespread criticism, the clip prompted a wave of humorous reactions, with viewers joking about Brady's apparent decision to make the gesture equally inclusive.

Brady's Thigh Tap to Andrews Triggers Viral Reaction

Brady gently tapped Andrews on the thigh while the broadcasters were on FOX's pregame set. Apparently sensing that the moment could invite scrutiny, the former quarterback then turned towards Burkhardt and tapped his thigh as well, prompting fans to joke about his quick follow-up.

'That's why they call him the GOAT lmfao,' one viewer commented.

Another joked about Brady's thought process, writing: 'Tom (thinking): "...and a pat over here too and I'm good. Now flash that '7 ring' smile."'

'Absolute pro move,' another fan wrote, while others shared similar jokes about the former quarterback's apparent attempt to avoid awkward interpretations of the interaction.

The clip has spread across social media, illustrating how Brady's transition from the field to television has also made him a subject of viral moments outside his football analysis.

Tom Brady's Broadcasting Career at Fox

Brady joined FOX Sports as its lead NFL analyst following his retirement from professional football, having signed a reported 10-year, $375 million (£286 million) agreement. The deal made headlines because of its enormous value, putting his broadcasting salary among the most lucrative in sports media.

He began working alongside Burkhardt in 2024, with Andrews and Tom Rinaldi contributing to FOX's coverage. However, his first season in the booth attracted mixed reactions as viewers adjusted to his delivery, which at times was considered overly detailed and less fluid than established commentators.

Brady has since improved significantly. FOX's production team credited his preparation, growing comfort with television and better timing for the progress he made during his second season.

Brady's Second Season Brings Noticeable Improvement

Brady's development as a broadcaster has been highlighted by FOX's production staff. Producer Richie Zyontz previously explained that the former quarterback had initially struggled to balance his extensive football knowledge with the pace of live television.

'Tom overprepared last year because he had so much to say. So a game might start and right away too much information would come out too fast and too quickly,' Zyontz said, explaining how Brady worked to improve his delivery.

He added that Brady had become more comfortable finishing his thoughts and understanding what information viewers needed during a broadcast.

The improvement has helped Brady establish himself in his new career, even as his celebrity status continues to generate attention beyond football analysis.

Brady remains one of the NFL's most recognisable figures, and moments such as the thigh-tapping clip show that his television presence is about more than breaking down plays. His personality, humour and interactions with colleagues are increasingly part of the entertainment surrounding FOX's NFL coverage.