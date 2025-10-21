In a high-stakes twist on Hollywood dynasty drama, actress and trustee Riley Keough now holds the reins of the Presley estate, including the iconic Graceland property, after a private settlement with grandmother Priscilla Presley.

The shift sets the stage for a new chapter in Elvis Presley's enduring legacy, with Keough determined to negotiate business, family and fame on her own terms.

The 36-year-old actress, who gained fame for her breakthrough performance in Daisy Jones & the Six, may appear composed on the red carpet, but insiders claim that she has been engaged in a behind-the-scenes struggle to keep her late mother, Lisa Marie Presley's, estate safe.

According to a source, 'people think it's all settled, but tensions are still bubbling under the surface.' 'Riley is determined to protect her mother's wishes, but it hasn't been easy.'

A Bitter Family Showdown

The conflict started after Lisa Marie passed away in January 2023, when 80-year-old Priscilla Presley contested her granddaughter's position as the estate's trustee. The removal of Priscilla and the appointment of Riley as sole trustee in Lisa Marie's will caused an emotional and public legal dispute between the grandmother and granddaughter.

Insiders claim the wounds haven't healed even though the conflict was finally settled when Priscilla consented to resign in exchange for a payment. According to an individual who spoke to Star, 'it's a truce on paper, but not in spirit.' 'Trust has been destroyed, and there is still resentment.'

Riley Protecting Lisa Marie's Legacy

Since the legal dust cleared, Riley has discreetly assumed control of the Presley estate, including Graceland and the rights to her grandfather's music business. Additionally, she has taken on the emotional responsibility of looking for her 17-year-old twin sisters, Harper and Finley Lockwood, and making sure that their inheritance and well-being are protected.

A family source said, 'Riley has been incredible.' 'After so much loss, she is attempting to stabilize the family and uphold Lisa Marie's wishes.' For her sisters, she has acted as a second mother.

Riley is rumoured to have put her acting career on hold despite her success in Hollywood to manage the Presley legacy. The insider continued, 'She didn't ask for this, but she's stepped up in a huge way.'

Priscilla's Legal Woes Deepen

Riley has been making an effort to move on, but her grandmother's legal issues are still in the headlines. According to reports, Priscilla is embroiled in several legal actions and commercial conflicts, including a $50 million breach-of-contract litigation that accuses her of fraud and greed.

Additionally, the former Mrs Presley has been charged with trying to reclaim control of the family trust; she has refuted these accusations. Family sources, however, assert that Riley is now cautious due to the stress.

An insider stated, 'She respects her grandmother, but she's not naive.' Riley is aware of the risks. She won't allow anyone to endanger her sisters' future or her mother's heritage.

A Family Divided

The Presley family is said to have suffered severe emotional scars as a result of the consequences. One family friend stated, 'It's heartbreaking.' 'Riley and Priscilla's relationship has never fully recovered from that court battle, but Lisa Marie loved her mother and daughter.'

Riley is reportedly making every effort to maintain harmony for the benefit of her younger sisters. The insider went on, 'She's mature beyond her years.' 'She's trying to mend a broken family while juggling Hollywood, motherhood, and a million-dollar estate.'

Riley has proven to be a silent pillar of support throughout it all. She is committed to preserving the honour of the Presley name while safeguarding her family's future.

According to a source, Riley is the real deal. She is cool under pressure and intensely devoted to her mother's memory. No matter who she has to confront, including her own grandmother, she stands by it.