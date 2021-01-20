Robbie Williams has tested positive for COVID-19 despite following extreme measures to ensure he does not get the virus.

According to The Sun, the "He's The One" singer contracted the disease while on a holiday in the Caribbean with his family. He and his model wife Ayda Field, along with their four children, Teddy, eight, Charlton, six, Colette, two, and Beau, one, flew to St. Barts on Dec. 28 for a New Year getaway.

Williams is now in isolation following his COVID-19 diagnosis. The severity of his symptoms is unclear. Although a source claimed that he has been "fairly sick."

"He's confined to the villa where he is staying with his family. It's not exactly the worst place in the world to be quarantined, although he cannot go to the beach. He will have to remain in quarantine for up to 14 days," the source said.

It is unclear if his family also tested positive for the virus and when he got the diagnosis. But getting sick with COVID-19 is exactly what the former "Take That" singer had hoped to avoid. He made sure to follow safety protocols while on vacation. He was photographed getting on board a yacht in St. Barts with a face mask on. His wife also did the same.

The 46-year-old "Let Me Entertain You" hitmaker even went up to the mountains in September last year to avoid the virus. He admitted that he is " a bit neurotic" so he thought of the perfect place where COVID-19 could not get him. He decided to stay up in a mountain in Switzerland and called it "social distancing in the extreme."

"Well, I'm a bit neurotic and I thought where can I place myself where it won't get me? And I thought, well I'll just live up the Mont Blanc for 6 months... it's really warm actually, it's really lovely," he said.

Williams also admitted that the COVID-19 pandemic has left him missing out on doing what he loves most, which is performing. Although he is loving the time he gets to spend with his family, he is also eager to get back to work.