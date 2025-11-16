Robert Irwin's star is rising fast, but it's casting a long shadow all the way back to Australia.

The 21-year-old conservationist has reportedly been so captivated by the glitz of Los Angeles during his run on Dancing with the Starsthat insiders say his family is increasingly worried. They fear Hollywood's siren call may permanently lure him away from the Australia Zoo, the precious legacy his late father, Steve Irwin, built.

According to reports from RadarOnline, Robert's successful journey on the 34th season of the American competition has opened doors he never experienced in Beerwah, Queensland. He has reportedly been swept up in a whirlwind of A-list parties, red-carpet invitations, and other Hollywood perks.

Sources claim he is being chauffeured around, showered with gifts, and treated like a top-tier celebrity, a far cry from his life managing the family zoo.

This new lifestyle is a world away from the one he was born into on 1 December 2003. As the only son of conservationists Steve and Terri Irwin, Robert's life was seemingly mapped out. He has long served as a manager at the Australia Zoo, taking on the activities his father championed, alongside his own passions for wildlife photography and acting.

His appearance on Dancing with the Stars in April 2025, where he was partnered with professional dancer Witney Carson, was a breakout moment. His memorable jive relay with actress Xochitl Gomez helped catapult him to a new level of fame, far beyond his Australian audience.

Will Robert Irwin Trade The Zoo For A-List Status?

Now, that fame has a potential cost. The RadarOnline report claims Robert's family fears he will put down permanent roots in the US. He is said to be enjoying the new lifestyle so much that insiders claim he has been dropping hints about setting up his life in America once his time on the show concludes.

This is a 'very real possibility that terrifies his mum and sister', the report states. For Terri and Bindi, his absence would be more than personal. It would have a massive impact on the inner workings of the Australia Zoo, the institution they have all worked tirelessly to maintain and which relies heavily on his star power and direct involvement.

Robert Irwin 'Terrified' By New Adrenaline Rush

While Robert insists that conservation remains his priority, the pull of Hollywood is undeniably strong. In interviews, he has emphasised his need for adrenaline, calling the experience of dancing 'terrifying, but an adrenaline rush'. It is this thrill-seeking nature, inherited from his father, that may be pushing him to explore life beyond the crocodile enclosure.

Sources close to the star claim his success already has his name listed for possible reality TV projects or other major entertainment deals. These moves could further pull him away from his Australian roots, leaving his family's legacy in question. For now, Robert remains publicly committed to both his heritage and his new Hollywood dreams. The young Irwin is at a crossroads. Whether he can successfully balance two homes, or if he must choose between the khaki and the red carpet, is a decision his family and fans are anxiously awaiting.