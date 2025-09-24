Robert Irwin has traded khakis for sequins, and the internet cannot get enough. The 21-year-old son of the late wildlife legend Steve Irwin stole the spotlight with a jaw-dropping debut on Dancing With the Stars Season 34.

Teaming up with pro dancer Witney Carson, the Australian zookeeper and conservationist delivered a high-energy jive in Los Angeles on Tuesday, 23 September, that left the judges stunned. Derek Hough even called it 'probably the best first dance I have ever seen on the show'.

Now, after his star-making turn on the dance floor, fans are buzzing with one burning question: is Robert Irwin single?

Robert Irwin's Relationship Status

In an interview with People in April, Robert Irwin has confirmed that he is currently single.

'I'm single. It's funny, I'm at this point in my life where I'm like, I'm so open to that, but I'm just waiting for the stars to align,' he said. He joked that perhaps he might meet someone at the Australia Zoo, where both his sister Bindi and late parents found love.

Irwin previously dated Rorie Buckey, the niece of the late actor Heath Ledger. Their relationship was widely followed in 2022 and 2023, but the pair reportedly separated in early 2024.

Since then, Irwin has remained focused on his family and work, while also expressing hope of finding a relationship similar to that of his parents and sister, which he described as grounded and loving.

A Standout Debut on Dancing With the Stars

Irwin's debut routine on DWTS captured attention worldwide. Performing to 'Born to Be Wild', he embraced his wildlife roots by entering the stage in a jeep, wearing his signature khaki. His energetic jive with Witney Carson received a score of 15 out of 20, tying him for the highest mark of the week.

The dance was followed by an emotional family moment. After stepping off the stage, Robert hugged his sister, Bindi Irwin, who had previously won DWTS in 2015. She was seen congratulating him and telling him how proud she was. The touching exchange drew attention online and highlighted the family's continued bond.

Strong Family Support

Family has been a central part of Robert Irwin's journey. His mother, Terri, and sister Bindi have been supportive of his decision to compete on Dancing With the Stars. His four-year-old niece, Grace Warrior, has even been taking beginner dance lessons from him, with clips shared on social media showing the pair practising spins and jumps.

The Irwin family's legacy continues to resonate with audiences. Robert has often spoken of his desire to honour his late father's conservation work and has used his growing platform to highlight wildlife causes. His family-oriented image has only strengthened his appeal with viewers.

Fun Facts and Hidden Talents

Beyond wildlife and dance, in a separate interview with People, Robert Irwin has revealed several personal interests that may surprise fans. He enjoys playing the guitar and often sings Johnny Cash songs, though he insists he is not a professional musician. He is also enthusiastic about cooking and spends his free time experimenting in the kitchen.

Earlier this year, Irwin gained attention after modelling for Bonds Australia in a campaign that was widely discussed on social media. Despite the exposure, he remains known for his down-to-earth personality and natural charm. He also admitted that he did not undertake any formal training before joining DWTS, relying instead on his willingness to learn.

Why Robert Irwin Is Becoming a Fan Favourite

Since his first performance on Dancing With the Stars, Robert Irwin has been trending across social media platforms. Viewers describe him as wholesome and authentic, qualities that set him apart in the competition. His mix of humour, humility and family values has made him a fan favourite and cemented his position as one of the most talked-about contestants of the season.