Wildlife heartthrob Robert Irwin has revealed a powerful message from his late father, Steve Irwin, that changed his life forever. The Dancing With the Stars Australia favourite opened up about the emotional video left by the Crocodile Hunter before his shocking death in 2006.

Steve was tragically killed by a stingray while filming off Queensland's coast. Robert was only two years old at the time. But the young Irwin recently shared that his dad had recorded a heartfelt message years earlier — one that continues to guide him today.

The touching clip, unseen by many, captures Steve speaking directly to his son, sharing his hopes for the future and his dream for the Irwin legacy to live on.

Steve's Wish: His Children Carry the Torch and Keep His Legacy Alive

In the emotional video, Steve spoke passionately about building something his children could continue. His words were full of pride and purpose.

The message, recorded long before Steve's death, perfectly summed up his lifelong mission to protect wildlife and inspire others to do the same.

'My whole mission is to leave a legacy that my kids can continue', Steve said in the clip. For Robert, hearing his father's voice was both heartbreaking and motivating.

'For me watching that, it's like he gave me this gift', he said. 'it's there, it's material, it's in writing.'

The 21-year-old admitted that the message hit him hard, reminding him of the promise he made — to keep his father's dream alive and carry the Irwin name with pride.

Robert Says His Mum Is His Real-Life Hero

While fans can't get enough of his moves on the dance floor, Robert says his biggest inspiration isn't fame — it's his mum, Terri Irwin.

'She's an absolute hero to me', he told the Dancing With the Stars audience. 'As I got older, [I] started to realise just how hard it would have been for her to be there for us, and all the while continue dad's legacy that she and dad built together.'

After Robert's stunning performance earned him his first perfect score, Terri shared a sweet message that melted hearts. 'I am really proud of you. You have so much respect for the art of dance. Keep up the good work,' she wrote.

Fans flooded social media with love for the Irwin family. 'You've raised an incredible man', one fan commented. Another added, 'He's proof you did an amazing job. What a beautiful family'.

Following in His Father's Footsteps: Robert Advocates for Wildlife

Away from the glitter and cameras, Robert Irwin continues to walk in his father's footsteps. He lives at Australia Zoo, where he performs daring crocodile shows at the Crocoseum — just like Steve once did.

Robert also helps run Wildlife Warriors, the charity founded by his parents, and travels worldwide to support conservation projects. From crocodiles to koalas, he's become one of the most recognisable young advocates for wildlife on the planet.

Nearly two decades after Steve Irwin's death, Robert's dedication proves that his father's spirit lives on. Every smile, every speech, every rescue — it's clear the Crocodile Hunter's legacy is in safe hands.