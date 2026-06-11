George Clooney has added his voice to the ongoing debate over who should take over the role of James Bond. He publicly endorsed British actor Callum Turner as his preferred successor.

The discussion around the next 007 has intensified in recent years, with Hollywood figures and fans continuing to speculate on who could follow Daniel Craig in the iconic spy role. Clooney, who worked with Turner on 'The Boys In The Boat,' was convinced that the 'Divine' star has the looks and suave of the sought-after character.

'He Would Be a Great Bond'

Clooney did not hold back in his praise, describing Turner as a strong fit for the character. 'I hope Callum ends up being the next Bond. I think he would be a great Bond,' Clooney told The Hollywood Reporter. 'He's tall and handsome and charming and British, so he's the perfect guy to do it.'

James Bond remains one of cinema's most enduring figures because he represents the ultimate cocktail of cinematic escapism, effortless cool, and global wish fulfilment. The character combines mid-century sophistication with high-stakes grit, smoothly adapting to every generation. For an actor, landing the role of 007 is widely considered the ultimate golden ticket in Hollywood as it guarantees instant international stardom, an undeniable pop-culture legacy, and a massive financial windfall.

Clooney didn't stop there, going on to praise the 36-year-old actor's career choices and understated rise.

'He hasn't just gone for the easy paychecks - he's done really interesting work,' he said. 'Somehow Callum has weaved his way through all of the noise and found a place where people look at him and go, "There's something with this young man." It's exciting to watch people saying, "That guy - that's a guy I want to follow and pay attention to."'

George Clooney And Callum Turner's Working Relationship

Clooney's support carries additional weight given his professional relationship with Turner. The pair worked together on the 2023 historical sports drama 'The Boys in the Boat,' which Clooney directed and Turner starred in. The film marked a significant collaboration between the two, with Turner taking on a physically demanding role in the rowing drama.

Interestingly, Turner was not an experienced rower before joining the project and reportedly had to train extensively for the role. Despite this, he secured the role after auditioning and ultimately delivered a performance that further established him in Hollywood.

The working relationship between the two has since been viewed as a key moment in Turner's career trajectory, with Clooney's latest comments reinforcing his belief in the actor's leading-man potential.

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While Clooney has made his preference clear, the wider conversation around the next James Bond remains open, with several high-profile British actors still being linked to the role. Among the most frequently mentioned names are Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Henry Cavill, both of whom have long been considered strong contenders by fans and industry observers.

Cavill, in particular, has remained a persistent fan favourite due to his previous near-miss with the role. Reports suggest he auditioned for Bond in 2005, but was ultimately considered too young, at 21, at the time, with producers opting for a more experienced actor. The role was eventually offered to Daniel Craig.

Many are now looking forward to Cavill carrying the mantle of the character he once auditioned for. However, he may have missed his opportunity, as he is already 43 and the 'James Bond' director prefers an actor in his 30s.

'So I think you have to have somebody in their thirties, 35, 36, if they're going to see five films,' said director Martin Campbell on casting the next lead.

While an endorsement from a Hollywood heavyweight like Clooney provides significant momentum, it guarantees nothing in the fiercely competitive race for the next 007. However, as a British male in his mid-30s, Turner clearly meets the core qualifications for the beloved character.