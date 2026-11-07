Harry Styles has reportedly discussed playing James Bond in Amazon MGM Studios' next 007 film, although the studio has not confirmed any talks or offered evidence he has auditioned or received an offer, according to Variety.

The 32-year-old singer, whose acting credits include 'Dunkirk' and 'Don't Worry Darling', is the latest name linked with the search for Daniel Craig's successor. Amazon MGM Studios confirmed in May that casting was underway but said it would not discuss individual candidates.

Harry Styles Enters Crowded 007 Rumour Mill

Variety reported that Harry Styles had discussed the Bond role, citing a story published in the US on 6 November and carried by Variety India on 7 November.

The studio has not confirmed his involvement, and there is no public evidence that he has auditioned or received an offer.

Variety also reported that Robert Pattinson and Nicholas Hoult had screen-tested for the role. Unlike Styles' reported discussions, those claims concern auditions, although Amazon MGM Studios has not independently confirmed them. The studio declined to comment when approached by Variety.

Pattinson, who plays Batman, appears in director Denis Villeneuve's forthcoming Dune: Part Three. Hoult portrays Lex Luthor in DC's Superman films and previously starred in the X-Men prequels. Their franchise experience offers no indication of which actor producers might choose.

Callum Turner, Jack Lowden and Josh O'Connor have also been linked with the part. Variety reported that Theo James had not been ruled out, without suggesting he had secured a test or an offer. No official shortlist has been published.

Lowden addressed the speculation in a British GQ interview published on 2 November. 'It's all very flattering,' he said, adding that he was not going to 'add to the noise'. He did not confirm whether he had auditioned.

Former Bond star Pierce Brosnan gave Turner a public endorsement in an interview with Vanity Fair. 'Callum is someone I've worked with, and he's so strong,' Brosnan said. The pair appeared together in 'The Only Living Boy in New York'.

Gary Oldman, meanwhile, had appeared to suggest that the next Bond had already been chosen. He later clarified that he had only heard a rumour and did not know the actor's identity. Oldman has expressed support for his 'Slow Horses' co-star Lowden.

Styles Speculation Highlights Mystery Around Next Bond

The uncertainty has prompted impatience among some fans, although reactions differ. In a James Bond Reddit discussion begun in late October, one user wrote, 'I'm starting to get impatient.' Another said they would be excited by an announcement because they wanted another film. Both comments predated the Styles report and were not reactions to him specifically.

Craig's five-film run began with Casino Royale in 2006 and ended with No Time to Die in 2021. The next instalment will be the first made under Amazon MGM Studios' creative control, following a change in the franchise's stewardship in 2025.

Villeneuve will direct, with Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight writing the screenplay. Amy Pascal and David Heyman are producing, while Tanya Lapointe is executive producer, according to Amazon's official announcement.

Amazon MGM Studios has yet to announce a release date or a timetable for revealing Craig's successor. Variety's report did not establish when Styles' discussions took place or whether they led to a formal casting process.