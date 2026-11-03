Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) preloading will begin on Tuesday, 10 November 2026, for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S players worldwide. Rockstar Games confirmed the schedule on 3 November, giving players nine days to download the game before its 19 November release. However, preload times will differ between consoles, while the game will require up to 212GB of available storage, depending on the device.

For context, Rockstar had previously scheduled digital preloading for 12 November, according to FullCleared. That date coincided with the expected arrival of physical editions containing download codes at retailers. The revised schedule brings digital preloading forward by two days, giving players more time to prepare for launch.

The announcement also confirms the game's substantial storage requirements. With GTA 6 expected to occupy a considerable amount of console space, players may need to delete existing games or expand their storage before downloading.

GTA 6 Preload Times Confirmed for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S

According to Rockstar Games' official announcement, PS5 owners can begin preloading GTA 6 at midnight on Tuesday, 10 November, in their respective time zones.

This means the download will become available at different moments worldwide. Players in New Zealand will be among the first to begin preloading, followed by those in Australia, Asia, Europe and North America.

Xbox Series X|S owners, however, will follow a different schedule. Rockstar has confirmed that preloading will begin simultaneously worldwide at 12am GMT on 10 November, regardless of the player's location.

For British Xbox players, downloads will become available at midnight on Tuesday. In the United States, the same moment falls on Monday, 9 November, at 7pm Eastern Standard Time and 4pm Pacific Standard Time.

The difference means some Xbox players can begin downloading GTA 6 while it is still 9 November in their region. PS5 owners must wait until midnight in their respective time zones.

Sony also confirmed the preload schedule in a PlayStation Blog announcement. The company advised customers who have pre-ordered GTA 6 to prepare their consoles ahead of the download window.

Players who want the download to begin automatically should check their console settings. Rockstar's support guidance says PS5 owners must enable automatic downloads and keep their consoles powered on or in Rest Mode.

Xbox owners must have automatic updates enabled and keep their consoles powered on or in Sleep mode. These settings allow eligible preloads to begin without players manually starting the download.

However, downloading GTA 6 ahead of launch does not grant early access to the game. Players will still need to wait until the official release on 19 November before exploring Vice City and the wider state of Leonida.

GTA 6 Preload Requires Up to 212GB of Storage Before Launch

Alongside the preload schedule, Rockstar confirmed that GTA 6 will require up to 212GB of available storage, depending on the console.

The figure represents the space required for preloading rather than a guarantee that every player will download exactly 212GB of data. Rockstar has not provided a separate breakdown of the requirements for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Sony has specifically advised PS5 owners to clear at least 212GB before downloading. The company also highlighted storage expansion options for players who lack sufficient capacity.

For those with limited free space, the requirement could mean removing several installed games. Players using slower broadband connections may also benefit from beginning the download as soon as the preload window opens.

The earlier schedule gives digital buyers additional time to complete the installation before launch day. It also reduces the need to download a large amount of game data immediately before playing.

Those purchasing physical editions face a slightly different timetable. Rockstar expects code-in-box versions for both consoles to become available through retailers from 12 November.

According to Rockstar's support documentation, these editions contain digital download codes rather than traditional game discs. Buyers will therefore still need sufficient internet access and console storage to install the game.

Rockstar has also announced additional material for fans on launch day. On 19 November, its official website will offer a printable GTA 6 cover art poster and a map of Leonida as free digital downloads.

A double-sided physical version of the poster will become available through the Rockstar Store shortly after launch. Rockstar says it will cost $0.99 when purchased separately or be included free with any Rockstar Store purchase.

Meanwhile, the official GTA 6 website offers videos, previews of in-game radio stations and additional information about Vice City and Leonida. Players can also explore details about the game's central characters, Jason and Lucia, before the 19 November release.