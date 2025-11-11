In a major surprise, Dota 2 just announced a collaboration with Monster Hunter. The crossover brings Monster Hunter-themed skins to the MOBA and all of them are free.

To get the skins, Dota 2 players simply need to play and hunt down specific heroes to get materials which can be used to craft the skins. This system is highly reminiscent of how Monster Hunter's core gameplay loop is.

Players can also purchase a battlepass that unlocks the base skins for the game. Heroes with skins include Dragon Knight, Sniper, Beastmaster, Drow Ranger, Techies, and Anti-Mage.

While Dota 2 players are very excited about this new event for the game, the Monster Hunter community is abuzz and excited. Since Monster Hunter made its way to Dota, will this go the other way around? Is a particular Dota 2 monster coming to Monster Hunter Wilds?

Roshan In Monster Hunter Wilds — How Likely Is It?

If Dota 2 were to do a collab of their own for Monster Hunter Wilds, it's likely going to come in the form of special armour sets based on Dota 2 heroes. With over 120 heroes to choose from, Capcom is spoilt for choice.

However, players are mainly interested in the possibility of a new Dota 2-themed monsters coming to Monster Hunter Wilds. Particularly, they want Roshan to come to the game.

This isn't the first time that Capcom has collaborated with other games for Monster Hunter Wilds. Adding monsters from other games isn't also something new for them.

For Monster Hunter World, Capcom added Nekkers and a Leshen for their collaboration with The Witcher 3. Then they also added a Behemoth hunt for their collaboration with Final Fantasy 14.

More recently, Capcom did another collaboration with Final Fantasy 14. This time, players could hunt Omega Planetes, a special monster based off of Omega Weapon from the Final Fantasy franchise. That's on top of special Final Fantasy 14-themed armour sets too.

These new monsters weren't simply reskins of existing Monster Hunter creatures. These are full-on new additions that come with their own skillsets and mechanics.

Roshan coming to Monster Hunter Wilds as a huntable monster isn't completely off the table. Unfortunately, it's not confirmed yet. We're just a few hours into the announcement of the Dota 2 collab so there might be more surprises waiting for us.

If not for Roshan, there are other ways for Capcom to incorporate a new hunt into their game. One at the top of the player's wishlist is the dragon form of Dota 2 fan favourite, Dragon Knight. Coincidentally, he's also one of the heroes in Dota 2 who's getting a Monster Hunter skin.

For a hero that first Monster Hunter Wilds more appropriately, fans are looking in the direction of Primal Beast from Dota 2. He could function similarly to fanged beast types in Monster Hunter like Rajang.

Fans are excited of more crossovers coming between the two games but we haven't heard how Capcom is bringing the MOBA to Monster Hunter Wilds just yet. Hopefully, we get to hear from them within the coming days or weeks.

Monster Hunter Wilds just ended its most recent event. Now would be the time to incorporate something new for players to enjoy once again.