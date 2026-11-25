South Oxfordshire District Council approved plans in August 2010 for Rowan Atkinson's proposed 8,000 sq ft glass-and-steel home in Ipsden, Oxfordshire, despite planning officers recommending refusal and neighbours objecting.

The scheme replaced the actor's original 1930s home, Handsmooth House, with a three-storey white steel-and-glass property designed by architect Richard Meier. The application also included a guest pavilion and provisions relating to a tennis court. The site is within an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB), a designation that made the proposed building's effect on the rural landscape central to the planning debate.

Atkinson and his then wife, Sunetra, bought Handsmooth House in 2006 for £2,647,500, according to This is Money. The original property stood on a 16-acre estate overlooking the Chilterns, near Wallingford. The proposed building was estimated to cost £5 million in 2010, although that was an estimate for the scheme, not a confirmed final cost.

Planning Officers and Neighbours Object

Planning officers recommended refusal, arguing that the building's angular design, white finish and extensive glazing would make it conspicuous against the surrounding rural landscape. Their report said the buildings would appear as 'stark features in contrast to the rolling rural landscape of the AONB'. The council approved the plans despite that recommendation.

The objections focused on the contrast between the proposed house and its setting. The Independent reported on 17 July 2010 that rural neighbours had condemned the plans. The proposed home was derided as a 'space-age petrol station', according to This is Money.

After the decision, nearby farmer Ben Yates, then 45, criticised the council. 'The decision on this monstrosity is outrageous and sets a very dangerous precedent,' he said.

The council's approval therefore came amid competing views about the design: planning officers and some residents questioned its impact on the landscape, while Atkinson and his representatives defended the project's architectural approach.

Atkinson Defends the Design

Atkinson defended Meier's modern design. 'I don't want to live in a house that is weird or futuristic but one that is simple, graceful and elegant,' he said.

He also said: 'Musical harmony is not two people singing the same note but two people singing quite different notes that blend in a pleasing fashion.'

Atkinson's planning consultant, Haydn Morris, described Meier as 'very highly regarded as one of the world's leading architects' and said the project would be his first completed building in the UK. Architectural Record reported the approval on 3 September 2010.

From Approval To Award-Winning Home

The original Handsmooth House was subsequently replaced by the Meier-designed property, with construction taking place between 2012 and 2016. The building work began about two years after the planning approval, turning the approved proposal into a completed home.

The finished building was among the winners of the 2017 RIBA South East Regional Awards, according to the Royal Institute of British Architects. The organisation's published list identifies the project as a private house in Ipsden, designed by Richard Meier & Partners Architects. The BBC reported the award on 26 May 2017.

Atkinson reportedly moved into the property in 2022. The Oxford Mail reported that it remained controversial among some local residents, years after the plans were approved.