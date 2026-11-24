Prince William met Prime Minister Andy Burnham at Downing Street on Tuesday, a day after two men were arrested following a suspected burglary at a property on the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk. Security was among several subjects discussed, although Downing Street did not specify whether the incident was raised.

The Prince of Wales visited Number 10 on Tuesday, 24 November, for his first official meeting with Burnham since he became Prime Minister. Their discussions covered several shared priorities, including the environment, homelessness, security, and the Commonwealth.

The meeting comes as police continue to investigate the incident at a property on the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk. Media reports identified the property as Anmer Hall, the 10-bedroom residence William shares with Kate Middleton and their three children.

Norfolk Constabulary confirmed that two men had been arrested on suspicion of burglary following reports of suspicious activity at a property on the estate on 23 November.

Police were called shortly before 6 p.m. and deployed specialist resources, including police dogs, drones and the National Police Air Service helicopter, to search the area.

The two suspects remained in custody as inquiries continued. Officers also confirmed that the property was unoccupied when the incident happened.

Talks on Key Issues

William was in London for the meeting with Burnham, who welcomed him outside Downing Street before the pair went inside for discussions lasting around 50 minutes.

According to the Prime Minister's Office, they began by discussing environmental issues, with Burnham congratulating the prince on the recent Earthshot Prize ceremony in Mumbai.

William had travelled to India the previous week for the annual awards, which recognise projects working to address environmental challenges.

The conversation then turned to homelessness, an issue both men have made a priority. William launched his Homewards initiative in 2023, a five-year programme aimed at making homelessness rare, brief and unrepeated. Burnham has also pledged to tackle rough sleeping.

Security matters were among the other subjects discussed, although Downing Street did not provide further details about that part of their conversation.

The meeting followed William's recent talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi, which took place at the request of the British Government during his Earthshot visit.

The prince and Burnham have crossed paths before, including during the Omani state visit last month. However, the recent discussions marked their first official meeting since Burnham took office.

Anmer Hall Was Empty During the Incident

Anmer Hall is a country retreat for William, Kate and their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. The late Queen Elizabeth II gave the property to the couple as a wedding present in 2011.

Although the family now primarily lives at Forest Lodge in Windsor, they continue to use the Norfolk residence for holidays and short breaks.

The suspected burglary has renewed attention on security at royal properties, particularly after a separate incident at the Windsor Castle estate in 2024. At the time, two masked intruders broke into a farm building while William and his family were staying nearby at Adelaide Cottage.

Police have not disclosed whether anything was taken during the incident or provided details of how the suspects allegedly gained access to the property.

William's Downing Street visit also drew criticism from Republic, an organisation campaigning for an elected head of state. Its chief executive, Graham Smith, argued that the prince should avoid political involvement and questioned the influence he could have as heir to the throne.

However, meetings between the monarch's heir and the Prime Minister are a common occurrence. William's father, King Charles III, also held regular meetings with government leaders when he was Prince of Wales.

For now, police inquiries into the suspected Anmer Hall burglary remain ongoing.