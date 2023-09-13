A former royal aide said that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle snubbed an invite from Queen Elizabeth II to see them on their daughter Princess Lilibet's first birthday on June 4, 2022. The monarch had prepared a cake with a candle on it that was never lit.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex flew to the U.K. with their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet in June last year to join the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations. They were in the country when they celebrated their daughter's milestone with a picnic on the grounds of Frogmore Cottage. A few friends and family were present including Prince Harry's cousins Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips, and their respective children.

Queen Elizabeth II was reportedly due to be at the Epsom Derby in Surrey on June 4, but had to cancel her engagement because of her mobility issues. According to Paul Burrell, who served as Princess Diana's butler until her death in 1997, the monarch invited the couple but they left her hanging.

He told the Mirror: "Even on Lilibet's first birthday the Queen didn't see her. She saw her the day before. But on her birthday, the Queen had a birthday cake made with one candle in it. And they never turned up. That candle was never lit."

He also alleged that the Queen was left "confused" when she learned that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had flown back home to California so soon even before the celebrations ended. He claimed that the next day, Queen Elizabeth II asked if maybe they could have tea but was told that they have gone back to America.

Burrell said the Queen responded, "Oh no, they never said goodbye". He continued: "How could you offend our Queen? Well, I don't understand anyone that could do that. Not her family, why would you want to?"

He remembered Her Majesty on the first anniversary of her death on Sept. 8. He said he wished the "world could have known her" the way that he knew her, someone who is "devoid of jealousy, anger, envy" and "just a very simple soul".

However, an unnamed source said there is "no truth" to Burrell's claims telling Page Six that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle "did see the Queen to celebrate Lili's birthday".

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle named their daughter Lilibet Diana after Queen Elizabeth II's monicker and in honour of the late Princess Diana. Their photographer friend Misan Harriman captured an adorable photo of the princess on her first birthday which would become her first official portrait since her birth.