Royal biographer Angela Levin took to social media on Thursday to suggest that Meghan Markle mocked Queen Elizabeth II with the way she presented her birthday video.

The Duchess of Sussex marked turning 40 years old on Wednesday with a global initiative. She explained its benefits in a skit joined by comedian Melissa McCarthy. The actress joined via video call, and at one point appeared in a fancy hat and glove while carrying tea.

Levin, who penned "Harry: Conversations with the Prince," took to Twitter to share her thoughts on the video. She asked if anyone else thinks that Meghan Markle and McCarthy "were mocking the Queen in the birthday video?"

Read more Meghan Markle shares first photo of daughter Lilibet Diana in birthday video

She noted how both women used old-fashioned cups and saucers in the clip similar to what the duchess used in her blog after her first meeting with the British monarch. "Melissa sipping from the cup and wearing fancy hat and gloves?" Levin wrote.

"The mockery shows what she thinks of the Royal Family. She's got what she wanted and is confident she can outsmart us all. We just have to wait for Harry's outpouring in his memoir," she added.

The royal commentator also retweeted a post from a netizen who shared her opinion. The user wrote, "I felt this video mocked the way the RF conduct video calls! It was tasteless & a dig at the Queen! She was holding court, playing on her Royal connection & lapping up the attention (inc bad acting)."

The mockery shows what she thinks of the Royal Family. She's got what she wanted and is confident she can outsmart us all. We just have to wait for Harry's outpouring in his memoir. Why advertise with us August 5, 2021

The video opens with Meghan Markle reaching out to McCarthy, who is tinkering with a Rubik's cube and talking about organic gardening. When told that her camera is on, the actress disappeared from the screen and came back in a floral dress, with a matching hat and gloves, and a teacup and saucer in hand.

Filmed at the Montecito mansion home she shares with Prince Harry and their two children, Archie and Lilibet, the video also showed the duchess sipping on tea from a fancy cup. A tray of biscuits was also placed near her side on the table.

Royal biographer Robert Jobson replied to Levin and said Meghan Markle's birthday video "poked fun at the Brits...with an outdated caricature." There were also those who defended the duchess and McCarthy and explained that the clip "was supposed to be funny" and not at all intended to mock Queen Elizabeth II." Likewise, they argued that her video was for a good cause after all.