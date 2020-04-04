Royal photographer Matt Porteous who was behind the gorgeous Mother's Day photograph of Kate Middleton and her family has opened up about the picture. He has captured several important family events for the Cambridges.

He was speaking to Rosie Nixon, Editor-in-Chief of Hello on Instagram live, Friday. In her Mother's Day tribute, Kate Middleton shared a lovely picture of her and her husband Prince William with their two oldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, in Norfolk.

In the photo, Charlotte was on Kate's back, while George was on William's. It was taken at the same time as the family's Christmas card in 2018. Prince Louis was then a baby.

Porteous explained why William and Kate might have chosen to release the unseen photograph in March. "It's a really beautiful image, isn't it? It was a surprise to me, it's only when I woke up in the morning that I saw it had been posted. I had missed the message saying that it was going to be released that day," he said.

"It's a very fun shot, very beautiful shot. It's showing family togetherness, happiness, it's all coming out in that one image. It's almost like a blurred image of running but it's that togetherness, I think, that is why they chose that shot," the royal photographer added.

Porteous also spoke about how the Duchess of Cambridge is in real life. Sayign how it feels to photograph her and her family, he added: "People ask me that all the time, they are a very beautiful family, very caring and very thoughtful. I feel the pressure when I am on those shoots. The first time definitely, the second time...now it's less pressure. But there is pressure in every job," Porteous said.

He revealed that his favourite picture of the family is the same one. Besides, his other favourite is the adorable shot he took of Kate and Louis after his christening. He added that the little prince can be seen smiling in Kate's arms.

The duo also spoke about Kate's passion for passion for photography. He praised the royal's photography skills. "She's an amazing photographer," he said. The photographer also told about capturing Kate and Mary Berry during "A Berry Royal Christmas," that was telecast on BBC One during Christmas.