Kate Middleton and Prince William are on their Pakistan tour. The royal couple touched down the country on Monday to begin their five-day tour. Meanwhile, the duchess created quite a statement in her special blue outfit similar to what Princess Diana wore during her Pakistan tour in 1996.

The couple arrived at Pakistani Air Force Base Nur Khan where the mother-of-three descended from the British Government's RAF Voyager in a bespoke outfit that was stikingly similar to a 'shalwar-kameez'. She wore a combination of aqua blue flared tunic, traditionally known as kurti, paired with straight pants. The stunning outfit with a statement cascading neckline was designed by London-based designer Catherine Walker.

According to Daily Mail, Kate Middleton's outfit reminded the onlookers of the dress worn by Princess Diana during her visit to the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Hospital, Lahore, in Pakistan. Back then, Prince William's late mother chose to wear a similar shade of blue long tunic with pants while visiting the country. Additionally, both the ladies made similar choice of silver earrings to complete their memorable looks.

Meanwhile, the 37-year-old duchess completed her ensemble with a pair of nude pumps and a pearl clutch bag. As for Diana, she had worn flat silver moccasins and used a flowy-stole around her neck.

Upon their arrival, William looked slick and dapper in a dark blue suit and matching blue tie. They were welcomed by a group of dignitaries and young school children.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have arrived in Islamabad at the start of their official visit to Pakistan!#RoyalVisitPakistan pic.twitter.com/IoUo1IyHPW — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) October 14, 2019

Speaking to People, the royal fashion commentator and blogger of WhatKateWore.com Susan Kelley predicted what Kate will be channeling throughout the Pakistan tour and said: "I think we will probably see at least one traditional shalwar kameez — the top and loose trousers look — from Kate on this trip. "Diana wore that look multiple times in Pakistan and I think she has on occasion looked to Diana for inspiration while being careful not to copy her."

This happens to be the Duke and the Duchess of Cambridge's first official visit to the country. It is also said to be one of the most complex tours due to political tension and safety concerns in the region. Stringent security provisions have reportedly been made and more than 1000 Pakistani police officers are deployed on duty.

Meanwhile, no prior information about the couple's itinerary were made available due to safety concerns. As per the report, William and Kate will be meeting and interacting with political leaders, Prime Minister Imran Khan, and significant cultural figures before returning t London on Friday.