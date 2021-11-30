"The Crown" is said to be moving forward with its plans to include Princess Diana's Panorama interview in Season 5 despite Prince William's demand that it not be used for commercial purposes.

A TV insider told The Sun that BBC has allowed Netflix to film scenes for the drama at Broadcasting House. The streamer formally asked network bosses for permission which was granted.

Pictures from the filming of the series showed actor Richard Cordery with a small crew at the network's headquarters in Portland Place, Central London. The 71-year-old actor plays Marmaduke Hussey, who was Chairman of the BBC's board of governors at the time of the late princess' interview.

It is said that Cordery recreated the moment Hussey, who died in 2006, arrived at the Broadcasting House in the aftermath of Princess Diana's 1995 interview with Martin Bashir. The former chairman was said to be horrified to learn that the sit-down with the royal was filmed without the knowledge of Buckingham Palace.

Read more Prince William 'frustrated' at Netflix plans for 'The Crown' Season 5

The source called it "unbelievable" that BBC allowed Netflix to film at their property while the royals are at war with the network over its documentary "The Princes and the Press." The family issued a joint statement to condemn the two-part BBC Two special as "overblown" and that it presented facts based on "unfounded claims from unknown sources."

"It's unbelievable that in the middle of a major fight with William and the Royal Family over its documentary, the BBC would allow Netflix to film on their property," the insider said adding that the network and the streaming giant "are joining forces to do the one thing William doesn't want — dramatising the Panorama interview which is a part of his life he has said he does not wish to revisit."

It is said that Netflix plans to dedicate a full episode of Season 5 of "The Crown" to Princess Diana's Panorama interview. It has already cast actor Prasanna Puwanarajah to portray Bashir, who used fake documents to convince the princess to do the interview. It was during the chat that the late royal admitted to the involvement of a third person in her marriage to Prince Charles.