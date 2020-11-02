After it was first shown off last year as part of Riot Games' expanding lineup of titles based on its popular multiplayer online battle area (MOBA), their single-player entry finally has new details. "The Ruined King: A League of Legends Story" will be a multiplatform release sometime in 2021. Among the listed include the Switch, PS4, Xbox One, PC via Steam or Epic Games Store.

Meanwhile, a PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X version will be available at a later time as a free upgrade for gamers who own a copy on current-generation consoles. The first trailer debuted online on Dec. 12, 2019, but it was a short teaser with barely any hint of what the gameplay will be all about. Now, the latest one only shows a brief cinematic but is reveals more this time around.

Screen Rant pointed out that there might be six playable characters in "The Ruined King: A League of Legends Story." All made an appearance in the trailer but there is a likelihood that more will be added in the future. So far, those confirmed are Ahri, Miss Fortune, Yasuo, Braum, Pyke, and Illaoi. According to Riot Forge, it will be a turn-based role-playing game (RPG), reports The Verge.

The setting will still be in Runeterra, but in the Bilgewater and Shadow Isles region. As for gameplay, it seems fans will have to wait for a little longer for a glimpse of the gameplay mechanics. However, there will be more information released about "The Ruined King: A League of Legends Story" next month, which is being developed by Airship Syndicate.

A new enemy rises from the mist; uniting an unexpected group of champions. The fate of Bilgewater is in your hands.



Join Miss Fortune, Illaoi, Braum, Yasuo, Ahri and Pyke and watch the official announcement trailer now. pic.twitter.com/LQxnSh9Ao7 October 31, 2020

Another title that will be published under the Riot Forge label is "Convergence: A League of Legends Story," which will star Ekko, another "League of Legends" champion. Details surrounding the second game is still very limited, but the game studio helming the project is Double Stallion and will also be released for PC and all major consoles.

Given the popularity of its "League of Legends" franchise, Riot Games has decided to expand its catalogue and venture into other genres. There's a collectible card game called "Legends of Runeterra," "League of Legends: Wild Rift," for mobile devices, and "Project L" a fighting game. In fact, an animated series is apparently in the works as well.