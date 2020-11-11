"Harry Potter" star Rupert Grint is finally on Instagram. The actor made his debut on the social media platform with an adorable photo of his daughter.

In his first post on Instagram, the actor, who is known for playing the role of Ron Weasley in "Harry Potter" series, admitted that he is nearly a decade late in joining the popular social media community. However, Rupert Grint made it up to his fans with a precious photo of himself with his newborn daughter. He not only introduced his daughter to the world but also revealed that they have named her Wednesday.

"Hey Instagram....only 10 years late, but here I am. Grint on the Gram! Here to introduce you all to Wednesday G. Grint. Stay safe, Rupert ," Grint wrote.

Grint welcomed his first baby with girlfriend Georgia Groome in May 2020. The couple has been dating each other since the year 2011 and announced that they are expecting a baby in April 2020.

Meanwhile, the actor's Instagram debut certainly thrilled his fans who were quick to press the follow button on his profile. The actor joined the social media community on Tuesday, and surpassed a million followers within hours. So far, the actor has nearly 1.9 million followers already and it includes A-listers and his former co-stars.

As for Grint, he is only following some 80 accounts which include his girlfriend Groome and co-stars Tom Felton and Emma Watson. Among other big names, he is following naturalist Sir David Attenborough, songstress Ariana Grande, director/producer M. Night Shyamalan and others.

"Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome are delighted to confirm the birth of their baby girl," a rep for the couple told People in a statement at the time. "We would please ask that you respect their privacy at this very special time."

Grint recently appeared in the Apple TV+ series "Servant" as Julian Pearce. As for Groome, she is best known for her roles in London to Brighton (2006) and Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging (2008).