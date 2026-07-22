Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey has opened to a reported $264.1 million (£195 million) worldwide in its debut weekend after Elon Musk's criticism of the film's casting choices reignited an online culture-war debate that ultimately did little to slow audiences from turning up. As the blockbuster dominated cinemas, commentators argued that Musk's attacks had backfired, with one critic even likening the billionaire to 'a posh Tommy Robinson' as the backlash gathered pace.

The dispute began well before audiences had seen the film. Musk accused Nolan of promoting an 'anti-white' agenda through the casting of Lupita Nyong'o as Helen and Elliot Page in a Greek warrior role, criticisms that quickly spread across social media and fuelled broader arguments over race, historical representation and artistic licence. Nolan, however, declined to engage publicly with the controversy, insisting pre-release debates rarely matter once audiences have the chance to judge a film for themselves.

Musk's Criticism Sparks Wider Backlash

Musk has repeatedly questioned Nolan's casting decisions, arguing that the director had departed too far from Homer's original epic in pursuit of modern identity politics. His comments were widely shared online, where supporters echoed concerns about historical authenticity while critics accused the billionaire of turning another major film release into a political battleground.

As the debate intensified, the criticism itself became part of the story.

A chorus of conservative critics, led by billionaire Elon Musk, have slammed “The Odyssey” as “woke” over Christopher Nolan’s casting choices—while Ben Shapiro has hailed it as a “masterpiece.”https://t.co/EeOjmv7Rqm pic.twitter.com/l6nBzvIsRt — Forbes (@Forbes) July 21, 2026

Media analyst Brian Lowry argued that conservative commentators had attempted to manufacture outrage around casting decisions in a film they had not yet watched, only to provide additional publicity for one of the year's most anticipated releases. Rather than undermining interest, he suggested, the controversy simply kept The Odyssey firmly in the public conversation.

Elsewhere, one commentator described Musk as 'a posh Tommy Robinson,' comparing his increasingly frequent interventions in cultural debates to the grievance-driven politics associated with the British far-right activist. The phrase quickly spread across social media, becoming one of the most widely shared responses to Musk's criticism.

Nolan Lets The Film Speak For Itself

While the online arguments gathered momentum, Nolan largely stayed out of the exchange.

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The Oscar-winning director dismissed the controversy surrounding the casting before release, saying: 'These conversations that happen before people see the film, they're always irrelevant. It comes with the territory.'

The response reflected an approach Nolan has maintained throughout much of his career. Rather than debating criticism on social media, he has typically allowed audiences and reviewers to judge his work once it reaches cinemas.

That restraint contrasted with the increasingly heated online discussion, where supporters and critics of Musk continued arguing over whether the casting reflected creative freedom or political messaging.

Box Office Delivers A Different Verdict

If the controversy was intended to discourage audiences, the opening weekend suggested otherwise.

According to Universal Pictures, The Odyssey earned approximately $264.1 million worldwide during its opening weekend, including $124.5 million across the United States and Canada, making it the biggest global debut of Nolan's career.

The performance surpassed industry expectations and reinforced Nolan's reputation as one of the few directors capable of drawing large worldwide audiences largely on the strength of his name. Following the commercial and critical success of Oppenheimer, expectations for The Odyssey were already exceptionally high, and the film's opening only strengthened his standing among Hollywood's most reliable blockbuster filmmakers.

Industry observers noted that attention shifted quickly from online arguments over casting to the film's record-breaking commercial performance as cinemas reported strong attendance across major markets.

Culture-War Campaigns And Cinema

The dispute surrounding The Odyssey is the latest example of a major film becoming the focus of wider political and cultural arguments before audiences have seen the finished product.

Casting decisions, adaptations of historical works and questions of representation have increasingly become flashpoints across social media, where debates often begin months before release. While such campaigns regularly dominate online discussion, their impact on commercial performance is often far less certain.

In the case of The Odyssey, the online controversy generated extensive publicity without preventing audiences from buying tickets. By the time opening-weekend figures were published, much of the conversation had shifted away from the casting dispute towards the film's commercial success and Nolan's latest box-office milestone.

Whether Musk's criticism changed public opinion is difficult to measure. What is clearer is that it failed to overshadow the film itself. Despite weeks of online debate, The Odyssey delivered the strongest opening weekend of Nolan's career, suggesting audiences ultimately judged the blockbuster on its own merits rather than the arguments that surrounded it before release.