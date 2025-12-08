Joe Rogan has issued a stark warning for whistleblowers in the UFO world, arguing that without amnesty, critical information about unidentified aerial phenomena risks staying buried forever.

Speaking candidly on his podcast, Rogan combined his lifelong fascination with the unknown with insider accounts from government and intelligence sources, painting a picture of high-stakes secrecy and potentially revolutionary discoveries.

Secrets Beneath the Surface

Rogan discussed claims of extraordinary vehicles moving at extreme speeds through the oceans.

'There are vehicles the size of a football field that are moving through the ocean at 500 knots. We have no idea where they're going,' he said, citing information reportedly shared with politicians such as Marco Rubio.

Tim Burchette, a former Pentagon consultant, has identified five or six deep-water regions where these objects appear regularly, suggesting patterns in their activity.

Rogan emphasised that these reports are gradually stripping away the stigma and ridicule that has long surrounded UFO research. 'People don't like to be thought of as a fool, you know. And I think that holds us back,' he added.

The Problem of Gatekeepers and Legal Risks

According to Rogan, the release of such sensitive information is fraught with legal and bureaucratic obstacles. Whistleblowers and insiders face potential criminal liability for disclosing what might involve misappropriation of funds, corruption, or unreported felonies. 'If they release this, they could find themselves in jail without any amnesty, in jail for the rest of their lives,' Rogan warned.

He described the need for a formal amnesty programme to protect those who might expose classified programmes, arguing that without it, gatekeepers would continue to suppress the truth because their livelihoods and freedom depend on secrecy.

Back Engineering and High-Stakes Programs

Rogan also revisited the story of Bob Lazar, the controversial figure who claimed to have reverse-engineered alien technology at Area S4 in the 1980s. Lazar's accounts of craft design, gravity manipulation, and exotic propulsion have been corroborated over decades by whistleblowers and documents suggesting the existence of high-level back engineering programmes.

'Let's assume that crash retrieval programs were real and that back engineering programs were successful,' Rogan said.

He explained the potential complications of distributing technology unevenly among defence contractors, noting that imbalances could result in bankruptcies, lawsuits, and criminal charges, which underscores the legal minefield around disclosure.

UFO Disclosure as a National Security Imperative

Rogan framed the disclosure issue as one of national and even human importance. He suggested that the stakes extend beyond simple curiosity about extraterrestrial life, hinting at potential technological breakthroughs and global power dynamics.

'In the interest of national security and the future of the human race, f all that. You're going to have to do that,' he argued, stressing that secrecy and ridicule have hindered progress for decades. By linking UFO research to wider intelligence operations and historical cover-ups, Rogan positioned disclosure not merely as a matter of personal belief, but as an urgent matter of public interest and policy.

Through vivid storytelling and direct quotes, Rogan's podcast episode emphasised that the UFO question is no longer fringe. Instead, it sits at the intersection of science, politics, and law, where amnesty may be the only path to revealing truths long hidden from public view.