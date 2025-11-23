Ryan Reynolds has revealed how he had set up Gwyneth Paltrow's unexpected appearance in Astronomer's latest advert, following a viral kiss-cam incident involving the tech company's former executives.

The ad was released shortly after the incident at Coldplay's Boston concert, featured Paltrow, who is the ex-wife of Coldplay singer Chris Martin.

Reynolds, whose production company Maximum Effort produced the one-minute video, explained that the move was designed to serve as a comeback ad following the bad PR the kiss-cam created for the company.

The Viral Kiss-Cam and the PR Ad That Came After

In July, Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and former HR executive Kristin Cabot were caught on a kiss cam at a Coldplay concert, prompting Chris Martin to joke publicly about a possible affair.

The incident quickly went viral, leaving the company in an awkward spotlight. Both Byron and Cabot soon left Astronomer. According to Daily Mail, Reynolds said he immediately recognised an opportunity to clarify the company's work in a humorous and engaging way.

'Just 14 hours later, I'm paying for that, [and I didn't] have their blessing yet, but I [knew] that nobody at that time... knew what Astronomer does. So I was like, 'What if Gwyneth explained it?' Reynolds explained.

The resulting ad shows Paltrow seated at a desk, addressing the audience directly with understated corporate music in the background. She introduces herself as a temporary spokesperson, humorously acknowledging the company's sudden spike in public attention.

In the video, Paltrow explains Astronomer's role in supporting data teams with analytics and AI tools, and references the viral event without directly mentioning the kiss cam.

Reynolds described the project as an opportunity to focus on meaningful storytelling rather than the 'toxic' media coverage surrounding the incident. He added that the ad provided a way to respond to the kiss-cam using humour but with corporate messaging, a balance he believes could be helpful for restoring the company's image.

Astronomer's PR Comeback from Kiss-Cam

Astronomer's current CEO and co-founder, Pete DeJoy, echoed Reynolds' sentiment, calling the situation 'unusual and surreal' but noting that the company's foundation remains strong.

DeJoy emphasised that the company is committed to its employees and clients, and views the viral moment as a chance to educate the public about its work in data workflow automation.

'The spotlight has been unusual and surreal for our team and, while I would never have wished for it to happen like this, Astronomer is now a household name', DeJoy said, praising the ad's dual function as both entertainment and brand awareness.

What Happened to Astronomer's Execs?

The ad also helped dispel inaccurate rumours. A source close to Kristin Cabot insisted there was no affair, clarifying that the only 'inappropriate' action was a brief hug. However, social media users dug up details that both executives are still with their respective spouses, with Byron remains married to his wife, Megan Kerrigan, as the couple was seen strolling together in Maine wearing their wedding bands.

Astronomer CEO Andy Byron, wife spotted wearing wedding rings, enjoying beach outing months after Coldplay kiss cam scandal: report https://t.co/ipbLJDeU3Y pic.twitter.com/uYcDuCknp7 — New York Post (@nypost) September 30, 2025

Following the incident, Cabot filed for divorce from her husband and Byron quietly sold his four-bedroom Manhattan condo for £4.7 million ($5.8 million).