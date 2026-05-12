Joe Keery and Sabrina Carpenter have become the subject of intense online speculation after TikTok users claimed the pair have allegedly been dating for around three months. The rumours gained traction following discussion of an alleged Saturday Night Live after-party involving both stars.

Neither Keery nor Carpenter has publicly addressed the claims, and there is currently no official confirmation that the two are in a relationship. Despite this, speculation has continued to spread rapidly across TikTok, X, and entertainment forums.

SNL After-Party Appearance Sparks Initial Discussion

Much of the early speculation stems from alleged sightings at a Saturday Night Live after-party, where both Keery and Carpenter were reportedly present.

A TikTok commentator claimed Keery's attendance at the event, despite not being involved in the production, helped reignite rumours about a possible connection between the pair. The discussion quickly circulated online, although no verified evidence has confirmed the claims and details remain based on social media speculation.

'Three Months' Dating Claims Go Viral Online

The rumours escalated after a TikTok commentator shared a video making a series of unverified claims that Joe Keery and Sabrina Carpenter have been secretly dating for around three months.

In the viral clip, the commentator said: 'No wonder Joe and Sabrina attended the party together after SNL. No one realized they had been dating for three months'.

The video claimed that after the Saturday Night Live broadcast, Carpenter attended an after-party where Keery also appeared, despite not being involved in the production, allegedly reigniting speculation about their relationship.

It further alleged that the pair spent much of the evening together, including sitting side by side and being seen sharing a drink. The commentator also suggested Keery introduced Carpenter to the Duffer Brothers, fuelling speculation about a possible professional collaboration.

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The clip referenced an earlier moment at Carpenter's Short n' Sweet tour, claiming Keery made a surprise appearance during the show and took part in a stage segment. The commentator described him as appearing 'completely smitten' with the singer.

It also alleged that paparazzi had previously photographed the pair entering and leaving the same apartment building, suggesting this may have marked the beginning of a relationship. The commentator ended the video by asking viewers whether they believed the pair were dating. None of the claims have been independently verified.

Fans React as Speculation Spreads

As the claims continued to circulate, social media users began revisiting past interactions between the pair, with discussions spreading across TikTok and X.

Reactions have been mixed, with some users expressing excitement at the possibility of a new celebrity couple, while others questioned the credibility of the claims. Comments included: 'Just ain't true', and 'Does [sic – Ed] Joe and Sabrina know this'. Another user wrote, 'Joe is gay'.

Fans also referenced Joe Keery's appearance during Sabrina Carpenter's Short n' Sweet Tour, where he took part in her recurring on-stage 'fake arrest' segment involving pink handcuffs. The moment, which is part of the show's scripted performance, has resurfaced online amid wider dating speculation.

The speculation has continued to gain traction as users analyse clips, alleged sightings, and timelines linked to the 'three months' narrative.