For Kelsey Fitzsimmons, getting acquitted from a controversial case is a big sigh of relief. This was after Judge Jeffrey Karp announced his verdict on Thursday, 26 March, on the former North Andover Police officer regarding a controversial incident that happened in June 2025.

Karp made the verdict after Fitzsimmons waived her right to a jury. The 29-year-old admitted that serving time in prison and having to make sacrifices was difficult. However, she mentioned that her fight is not over as she embarks on another mission to reunite with her son, CBS News reported.

'I got shot. I went to jail for 103 days. I haven't seen my son. I had to sell my home that I worked very hard for. So this is my first breath of fresh air, and I feel like I can breathe again. However, my fight is not over. I have a son that I need to reunite with, and that's where we are right now,' the 29-year-old said outside the courthouse after the verdict was read.

Fitzsimmons Says 'Fight is Not Over'

Although Fitzsimmons believes her next target is to work on reuniting with her son, her case may not be entirely closed. The Essex District Attorney's Office disagreed with the court's decision and there is no telling if they plan to fight on.

'The indictment against Kelsey Fitzsimmons was brought in good faith, supported by credible police testimony, and corroborated by the physical evidence. While respecting the Judge's verdict, we disagree," Essex DA Paul F. Tucker said.

Conflicting Accounts Shape Complex Case Narrative

The case is a bit complex considering there are two sides being considered. One alleged that Fitzsimmons confronted one of the officers, Patrick Noonan. Conversely, defence attorney Tim Bradl argued that Noonan may have made a mistake and shot at Fitzsimmons too quickly.

'Everyone else has what Kelsey says. He walks into a suicide in progress. He sees it. He reacts. 'Kelsey no, Kelsey no.' Bam. Bam. Brain freeze. Mistake. He has to cover it up,' Bradl said in a report by WCVB.

Before the shooting happened, Fitzsimmons was reportedly not in her right state of mind. She was undergoing postpartum depression after her son's birth. Compounding that was her troubled relationship with her then-fiancé, Justin Aylaian.

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It was Aylaian who requested a restraining order, claiming that Fitzsimmons had struck him three times with a closed fist. He felt that Kelsey was a danger to him and his son, a reason why he resorted to the restraining order.

Noonan, along with another officer, Timothy Houston, served the order and assisted Fitzsimmons at the time. However, things turned oddly after the 29-year-old found out that Aylaian had arrived. She got enraged and stressed she didn't want her ex-fiancé in the house or near her.

Houston went down to de-escalate the situation by going down in what was likely to hold off Aylaian. However, something happened when the officer left Noonan with Fitzsimmons. Both gave different testimonies.

Defense from Fitzsimmons

For Fitzsimmons, she claimed that she intended to kill herself with a gun. But according to Noonan, it was not the case. He claimed that Kelsey tried to kill him, a reason why he opened fire. His first shot missed, but his second hit Fitzsimmons in the chest.

Fitzsimmons rebuked the claims of Noonan, who was actually her friend. She denied pointing the firearm at Noonan and said that she had pointed the gun to her head. Prosecutor James Gubitose argued that the former police officer was lying.

'She got up on that stand and she lied to you. It's scientifically and physically impossible for her story to have happened the way that she said. That's what the evidence shows,' Gubitose stated.

In a case that is more of a what he says or she says, it will be interesting if the verdict will stand. Fitzsimmons may be aware of this but prefers to deal with whatever happens next. But for now, her next battle is to find a way to reunite with her child, something Aylaian is likely to object to.