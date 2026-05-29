A wave of artists has withdrawn from a Trump-linked concert series just days after its lineup was made public, with several performers saying they were never told the event had any political affiliation. The controversy centres on 'The Great American State Fair,' a 16-day festival scheduled to run from 25 June to 10 July on Washington's National Mall, organised by Freedom 250 to mark the United States' 250th anniversary.

Freedom 250 is tied directly to an executive order signed by Trump on 29 January 2025, which created the White House Task Force on Celebrating America's 250th Birthday. The group is led by CEO Keith Krach, a former under secretary of state during Trump's first term. The organisation is separate from the bipartisan America250 commission established by Congress in 2016.

A Lineup That Collapsed Almost Immediately

On Wednesday, Freedom 250 announced a lineup of nine artists scheduled to perform at the festival. Almost immediately, the concert series began falling apart, with most of the artists pulling out and saying they felt misled by organisers.

Bret Michaels was among the first to speak out. In an Instagram post, he wrote that he had thought the show would be a chance to 'honour our veterans, active military, first responders, teachers and hardworking Americans from all walks of life,' but concluded the event had 'evolved into something much more divisive,' citing 'threats that are completely unfounded and unforgivable.'

Martina McBride followed, saying she had been 'presented with an opportunity to perform at a nonpartisan event but that turned out to be misleading.' Young MC also withdrew, writing on Instagram that 'the artists were never told about any political involvement' and that he had read in Spin magazine that the event was 'Trump-backed.' He said he hoped to perform in Washington at 'an event that is not so politically charged.'

Morris Day posted that 'contrary to rumour,' he and The Time would not be performing, writing 'It's a no for me.' The Commodores also pulled out via an Instagram post.

Who Is Still on the Bill

As of Friday, Flo Rida and Vanilla Ice appeared to be among the few major musical acts still expected to perform. A representative for Vanilla Ice told the Associated Press that the rapper was 'proud to help celebrate America's 250th Anniversary,' adding that 'everyone is welcome to attend and celebrate USA's Birthday and our Freedom.'

Fab Morvan of Milli Vanilli also confirmed he would take part, saying: 'I am here to entertain and unite people, not divide them. Let's celebrate life and music and take a trip down memory lane.' The actual studio vocalists of the original group said separately that they would not be performing.

What Organisers Have Said

Freedom 250 spokespeople Julia Friedland and Rachel Reisner disputed claims that the events were politically affiliated. Friedland said: 'It is inherently nonpolitical. It is a celebration of our country.' She said she could not speak to the exact negotiations between organisers and artists but maintained the event had always been presented as a non-partisan celebration.

🇺🇸 Artists are bailing on Trump’s Great American State Fair, the D.C. bash to celebrate America’s 250th…



Martina McBride, Bret Michaels, Morris Day & The Time, and Young MC have all said they will NOT be performing, despite earlier reports.



McBride: “I asked lots of questions… https://t.co/uTYUwbhYzA pic.twitter.com/u8Tv3B8UxP — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) May 29, 2026

Reisner said the organisation was 'focused on our signature celebrations and events that honour our history and engage all Americans, welcoming all who share our goal of commemorating this milestone in a way that uplifts and unites America.'

The Great American State Fair is scheduled to run from 25 June to 10 July on the National Mall. However, the rapid collapse of Freedom 250's announced lineup reflects the broader tension between the Trump administration's cultural ambitions and the entertainment industry's resistance to political association. It is not the first time Trump has drawn backlash from artists; several, including Sabrina Carpenter, have previously objected to the administration's use of their music to advance its political agenda. With the festival still weeks away, organisers face the challenge of rebuilding a credible programme while the public dispute over the event's true nature continues.