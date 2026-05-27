A simple Facebook Marketplace listing transformed a Long Island woman's life into a relentless, multi-year ordeal of psychological terror. After a stranger targeted her as 'the perfect victim', she found herself trapped in a digital prison of explicit threats and unwanted deliveries that slipped through the legal system.

What began as a routine attempt to sell a secondhand iPhone on Facebook Marketplace quickly spiralled into a relentless campaign of terror for Long Island resident Melanie Smith. Following three agonising years of sleepless nights, Smith lived with the constant, haunting fear that the situation would ultimately end with her murder.

The Innocent Facebook Listing

A Newsday investigation recently revealed that the Suffolk County registered nurse had endured an unyielding campaign of stalking and harassment since May 2023. To safeguard her security, the report withheld her specific hometown. Terrifyingly, the individual behind the relentless torment was a stranger to her.

I'm 'always on edge with everything,' she said. 'I feel like I can't fully relax because I don't know if I turn around when I'm in a shop, or I'm in a parking lot, that this guy is going to be there. ... I don't live a normal life anymore.'

Newsday's review of official records highlights how Michal Pacek, a 47-year-old from Bayonne, New Jersey, inundated Smith with hundreds of unsolicited messages. His extensive barrage of texts, voicemails, emails, and social media interactions shifted erratically between explicit sexual remarks and wild conspiracy theories.

'He had texted me a picture of the black dress and described what he wanted to do to me while I was in it; sexual, violent things,' Smith told the Daily Mail in an interview.

From Digital Terror to Real-World Stalking

The victim and her legal representative stated that Pacek's three-year campaign included showing up at her parents' property to mock them. During this time, he also dispatched dozens of unwanted parcels to Smith, which included cash, floral displays, lingerie, and sex toys.

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The terror deepened as Pacek explicitly vowed to end Smith's life if she refused to comply with his demands, even uploading her parents' home address to the internet. To justify his relentless campaign, he spun a wildly unhinged narrative, claiming with absolutely zero evidence that Smith and her relatives were part of an international syndicate of serial killers.

Pacek, a Polish construction worker, allegedly took his campaign offline and directly to her family's home. Under the cover of darkness, he embarked on a calculated, two-hour trek from his home in Bayonne, New Jersey, driving all the way to Suffolk County, New York, to target the residence of Smith's parents.

The psychological warfare escalated last week when a fresh parcel landed on Smith's doorstep, openly mocking the 7 May restraining order meant to keep her safe. But the law finally caught up with her tormentor on Wednesday morning, culminating in a high-stakes bust as the New Jersey State Police Fugitive Task Force tracked down Pacek and arrested him as a fugitive from justice.

A Twisted 'Social Experiment'

In a chilling message sent directly to Smith, Pacek allegedly unmasked his true motives, framing the psychological warfare as a twisted 'social experiment'. By deliberately breaking her down into what he called a 'perfect victim', he claimed he was orchestrating a grand plan to expose a perceived double standard in how the legal system protects the wealthy elite while ignoring ordinary citizens.

The part-time Pilates teacher never dreamed that his unsettling digital advances would snowball into what she now brands a non-stop stalking horror. The psychological siege has left her completely exhausted, with Smith admitting, 'As a woman, I already feel like I'm on high alert all the time, and then adding this on top, it's 24/7 my head is on a swivel.'

'Any noise I hear in my home, I'm worried it could be him. I have nightmares about him. I have trouble sleeping,' she added.

OnlyFans Questions and Police Failures

The horror of the stalking was only compounded by institutional failure, with Smith stating that Suffolk County police, the District Attorney's Office, and New York's legal loopholes completely let her down. Rather than hunting her stalker, authorities initially turned the spotlight on the victim, with Smith recalling how investigators questioned if Pacek was a bitter ex-boyfriend or former patient, and went so far as to ask if she ran an OnlyFans profile.

'I felt helpless and very vulnerable. I'm turning to the people who are supposed to help me, and no one's taking me seriously,' she recalled. 'I am just being brushed off. It was unbelievable to me.'

Pacek is a wanted man with six active warrants to his name, but a glaring legal loophole has effectively tied the hands of local authorities. A Suffolk County Police spokeswoman explained to the Mail that since the charges are classified as misdemeanours, state law limits extradition authority and prevents Suffolk County Police from taking enforcement action' the moment he crosses the state border.

However, the spokeswoman insisted the department 'takes this matter seriously' and is actively pursuing 'every lawful avenue available' to bring Pacek to justice.

The Final Courtroom Reckoning

Pacek's days on the run ended with his capture last week, and he is now slated to stand before a judge in Central Islip on Wednesday, according to law enforcement officials, bringing the multi-year hunt to a dramatic head.

Pacek's flight from justice came to a definitive end. Having waived extradition on Friday, the 47-year-old was transported by Suffolk County authorities across state lines to the Third Precinct in Bay Shore to await his reckoning. Emily O'Neill, speaking for the Suffolk District Attorney's Office, confirmed that Pacek will spend the night in custody before a high-stakes morning appearance in District Court before Acting County Court Judge Evan Tanenbaum.

'Mr. Pacek waived extradition because he thinks he will continue to exploit the holes in the penal law and the seeming apathy of law enforcement, allowing him to continue his sick game,' said Adam Uris, Smith's attorney.

'Melanie hopes this development represents an end to that apathy, and the beginning of Suffolk County saying with a clear voice that this behavior will no longer be tolerated; that it will be punished and that all efforts will be made to keep innocent victims safe from sadistic monsters like Pacek.'

As the courtroom showdown looms, a crucial piece of the puzzle remains missing: it is still entirely unclear whether Pacek has secured legal representation to fight the charges.