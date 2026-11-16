US-born tennis player Sachia Vickery has argued in an Instagram question-and-answer session that players are 'financially abused' by the tennis circuit, having joined OnlyFans during an injury layoff in 2025.

A representative for Vickery told People that she opened the account while sidelined for six months by a major injury. The representative also clarified that she had not quit professional tennis to pursue the platform.

Why Vickery Says More Players Are Joining OnlyFans

Vickery invited questions from her Instagram followers with the message, 'Been a while, ask me the tea.'

'Why do you think more tennis player are joining OF since you started on the platform?' one follower queried.

'Because they're tired of being financially abused by the tennis circuit and want to live a good life,' Vickery replied, adding a laughing emoji.

'People have families and bills to take care of; at some point, they're gonna look into other avenues of income,' she added.

Her criticism concerns players' ability to meet expenses while maintaining a professional career. Players outside the top 100 often have to cover travel, coaching, accommodation and food, with these costs sometimes exceeding prize money at smaller tournaments.

In an August 2025 interview with CNN, Vickery described spending more than $100,000 (£76,000) on coaching, fitness, physiotherapy, recovery and scans. She argued that players outside the top 100 were not receiving the pay they should.

Born in Miramar, Florida, Vickery is 31 and reached her best WTA singles ranking of 73rd in 2018. She is now outside the top 600. ESPN lists her career prize money at around $2.2 million (£1.66 million). That career total does not indicate what she retained after paying the expenses she describes.

OnlyFans Has a Growing Tennis Roster

Australian Nick Kyrgios created his page in 2023, before Vickery joined. Spanish player Pedro Martinez also has an account, as does Australian former top-100 player Arina Rodionova.

French players Alexandre Müller, Chloé Paquet, Océane Dodin and Jonathan Eysseric have also secured sponsorship agreements with the platform.

Hungary's Panna Udvardy, then a top-100 player, announced in March 2026 that she was joining OnlyFans.

The platform's recruitment extends beyond tennis. A spokesperson told Front Office Sports in May that around 285 professional athletes were members, a figure covering different sports. OnlyFans takes 20% of creators' earnings.

Vickery's Personal Approach to OnlyFans

A subscription to Vickery's page currently costs $12.99 (£9.83) a month. She addressed her own approach to the account during the Instagram exchange, describing it as an individual decision about how to develop that income stream.

'I take my OF to the next level, but that's a personal choice to maximize my account,' she stated.

The monthly fee does not reveal what Vickery earns from the platform. Her explanation of other players' interest remains her assessment, and the sponsorship arrangements elsewhere in tennis do not establish that those players adopt her approach.

Her expectation that more players would sign up also featured in her August 2025 interview, when she questioned the pay available to those outside the top 100.

'I wouldn't be surprised if I started seeing more players on there,' she stated.