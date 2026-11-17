A Texas influencer who became an internet sensation after turning the New York City Marathon into a dating advertisement has been disqualified. Andrea Sager, 35, was removed from the official results after video showed her smoking marijuana during the 1 November 2026 event.

The Houston-based lawyer said she accepted a puff from a spectator because she was in pain and wanted help reaching the finish line. Sager initially challenged the decision but says she understands the organisers' rules and does not regret the experience.

Dating-Themed Shirt Helped Sager Go Viral

Sager attracted attention for wearing a bright pink running top carrying a playful personal advert. The front read, 'Andrea, 35, Single. Great Credit. Bad Judgement', while the back said she was 'Looking for a man with more endurance than my ex'.

Sager said the message was intended as a joke and a way to make the long race more entertaining. She told TODAY she hoped to meet someone outside dating apps and was surprised by the reaction.

After the race, hundreds of men reportedly contacted her through social media, and her story reached millions online.

Organisers Remove Her From Official Results

New York Road Runners, the organisation behind the marathon, removed Sager's result from its official finisher records on 10 November, according to reports. The decision followed footage showing her taking a puff of marijuana while on the course.

The organisation's Code of Conduct prohibits smoking tobacco or marijuana products during the event. The restrictions cover the starting corrals, the course and the finish area, and organisers can disqualify participants who breach the rules.

Sager confirmed the disqualification and said she had initially tried to dispute it. She reportedly argued that her nearly six-hour finishing time meant she was not competing for an athletic placing, and pointed to thousands of dollars she had raised for charity to secure her entry.

Sager Says She Was in Pain During the Race

Speaking to the New York Post, Sager said she had not planned to smoke marijuana during the marathon. She explained that she was in pain and accepted the offer from a spectator, hoping it would help her finish the course.

'I mean, I get it. It's annoying, but they didn't ask for the medal back and I'm getting a lot of coverage,' she said, adding that she was speaking with brands about potential opportunities.

Sager also said she would not change her decision if she could do the race again. She joked that the disqualification might simply mean she would have to run another marathon.

Viral Attention Creates New Opportunities

The dating shirt inspired a business venture. After people asked where to buy similar designs, Sager launched My Running Billboard, offering personalised race shirts.

She has also received offers from men living across the United States and beyond, although she has not yet gone on a date since the marathon. Many of the interested men live too far from her home in Houston.

Sager is considering wearing the shirt again at a future Houston race. Despite losing her official result, she has kept her medal and says the experience has brought new followers, attention and possible brand partnerships.