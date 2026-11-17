Australian motorcycle racer Tayla Relph says an OnlyFans deal has helped save her professional career after revealing that competing in the FIM Women's Circuit Racing World Championship costs more than A$250,000 (£130,000 or $169,400) a year.

The 29-year-old receives no payment simply for taking her place on the grid, leaving her to cover motorcycles, components, equipment, race entries, travel and training. A crash during a race weekend can add more than A$100,000 (£50,000 or $67,700) to the budget, she told the Brisbane Times.

After relying on crowdfunding for her first two world championship seasons, Relph considered quitting at the end of 2025. She subsequently secured backing from OnlyFans, which has become her primary fundraising channel for the 2026 campaign. She has not revealed how much she earns through the arrangement.

OnlyFans Deal Helps Relph Continue Racing

Relph announced the partnership in January 2026, becoming the first Australian two-wheel motorsport athlete to be sponsored by the platform, according to Just Bikes. Her account was announced as free to subscribe to, with selected premium posts available behind a paywall.

The planned material included onboard footage, race preparation, telemetry, bike set-up discussions and monthly livestreams. The announcement described the content as PG-rated and focused on her professional life.

In an interview published by the Brisbane Times, Relph said her content also included track maps, online rider coaching and photographs of herself training in a bikini. She said contractual terms prevented her from disclosing the precise financial details of the arrangement.

She added that the income had changed how she could manage her expenses during the racing season.

Rising Costs Put Pressure on Athletes

Relph's experience reflects the financial strain facing athletes in sports with limited commercial backing. The Australian Sports Foundation's 2023 'Running on Empty' study found that 46 per cent of elite Australian athletes aged over 18 earned less than A$23,000 (£12,000 or $15,400) a year from all sources.

The study surveyed 2,304 athletes across more than 60 sports, highlighting the financial difficulties competitors can face while trying to sustain their careers. For athletes who receive little or no payment for competing, outside funding can be essential to covering the costs of training and participation.

OnlyFans has expanded its presence in sport, with athletes from mountain biking, snowboarding, skateboarding, fencing and cliff diving using the platform. A spokesperson told Front Office Sports in May that about 285 professional athletes were on the service, including sponsored competitors and those who joined independently.

OnlyFans Content Raises Sponsorship Questions

OnlyFans is widely associated with adult material, but athletes use the platform for different types of content. Relph's January announcement said her account would focus on her life as a professional racer and offer PG-rated material.

Relph has said she is comfortable monetising photographs of her athletic physique, adding that she had worked hard to build her body. 'If it allows me to race, then it's worth it,' she said.

The platform's reputation can create challenges for athletes seeking conventional commercial partners. Front Office Sports has reported that its association with adult content can complicate relationships with traditional sponsors, even when an athlete's own posts are non-explicit.

The arrangement has provided another way to meet the costs of competing at world championship level. After considering retirement because of the financial demands, Relph has been able to continue her racing campaign with support from a platform that also gives her a direct way to reach paying subscribers.