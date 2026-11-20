A Salesforce senior manager's final working day is expected to coincide with her 12th work anniversary after the company announced the elimination of her role on Monday, 16 November. Emily M shared the news on LinkedIn, describing the coincidence as an unwanted milestone after nearly 12 years at the US software company.

News of the latest job cuts emerged through internal Slack messages reviewed by Business Insider. One employee said their manager had been dismissed. Salesforce has not said how many employees were affected in November. The messages offer a glimpse of individual notifications, but do not establish the scale of the reductions.

Salesforce Layoffs Cut Short a 'Dream Job'

'To say I'm gutted is an understatement,' Emily wrote in a LinkedIn post, adding that several teammates had also been told their roles were eliminated. She described nearly 12 years at Salesforce as a 'DREAM job!' and thanked the people she had worked alongside.

The post does not name those colleagues or say how many were affected.

Emily said she had led teams across the company's IT organisation, including work related to compliance and content strategy. She described her time there as an experience she would cherish, while confirming that her tenure was ending.

'Ironically, my last day at the company is on what would have been my 12th workiversary,' she wrote. She did not give an exact date for her departure or disclose the financial terms of her exit.

Her next step is to look for another technology management role. She asked contacts to share openings in strategy, shared services, compliance and programme management once 'the sting passes'. Her post does not specify whether she has applied for other positions at Salesforce.

A LinkedIn commenter questioned why the company had not retained someone with nearly 12 years' experience, pointing to vacancies at Salesforce. The post does not establish whether Emily was considered for another internal role, and no redeployment details have been confirmed.

Scale of Salesforce Layoffs Remains Unclear

Business Insider reported that several employees discussed fresh redundancies in internal Slack channels. The messages indicate that cuts took place, but provide no companywide figure or reliable breakdown of the departments affected. Salesforce has not disclosed a total for the November reductions.

A California WARN filing showed that Salesforce planned to eliminate 86 positions in an earlier round of redundancies. The affected roles included sales, general administration, technology and product functions, with the layoffs scheduled to take effect on 7 August 2026 following a notice filed on 8 June.

Other reductions affected workers in Washington state and outside the US, according to Business Insider. Those earlier figures relate to separate cuts and cannot be used to estimate the number of people affected in November.

Internal documents reviewed by the outlet say eligible US employees may receive up to 30 weeks of base salary, with severance depending on level, age and length of service. Those standard terms should not be assumed to apply to Emily, whose individual exit arrangements have not been disclosed.

The cuts come amid wider questions about artificial intelligence's impact on software companies. On Salesforce's 26 August earnings call, chief executive Marc Benioff rejected forecasts of industry disruption. 'This is not the SaaSpocalypse,' he said.

Separately, an internal memo obtained by Business Insider described monthly AI spending limits after unusually high usage by some employees. Salesforce disputed having companywide individual budgets, saying team leaders manage AI usage.

'Our focus is always to ensure that our AI investments deliver the greatest impact for our business and customers,' a spokesperson said. No evidence links the spending arrangements to the redundancies.