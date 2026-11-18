Kristin Sargent survived a fall of about 65ft (20m) from an eighth-floor apartment window in Athens, and told medical staff nobody had pushed her, newly released police body-camera footage shows. An officer suggested alcohol may have affected how she braced for impact, but the footage does not establish that drinking helped her survive.

Sargent, 21, fell on 26 September at Rambler Athens, an off-campus apartment complex. She had been with friends during the weekend of the Georgia Bulldogs' football match against Oklahoma. Athens-Clarke County Police released footage showing emergency responders treating Sargent and friends describing the moments before her fall.

The Kristin Sargent Fall, as Friends Described It

'No one did anything bad to me,' Sargent says from her hospital bed. Her words address whether someone had harmed her, but do not explain how she fell.

Friends told officers she had returned from a bar and was dancing on furniture while they sang Miley Cyrus's The Climb. One friend said: 'We had our glass up, but the screen was down, and she was dancing and fell backward.'

A caller to the 911 emergency line described the immediate aftermath: 'My friend just fell out of the window on the eighth floor. We were dancing, and she just fell out the window.' The account in the footage is consistent with the friends' description of the fall, although it does not establish every detail of what happened inside the apartment.

One friend told officers: 'I thought I was coming down here to see her dead.' A roommate later said: 'We all were like, "If anyone was going to come back from this, it's Kristin."' The footage records their accounts as events unfolded, not a formal finding about the cause.

Friends said Sargent had been drinking beer. Several people were staying with her in the apartment during the weekend, and security cameras captured the fall, with the window screen following her down. The available material does not establish how much she had drunk.

What Police Can Say About the Fall

First responders found Sargent conscious, with serious injuries that included an open femur fracture and a chest wound. Officers believed she struck a cushioned metal bench beside the pool before landing on the pool deck. Investigators documented blood and a broken armrest on the bench, and police said the furniture likely broke her fall.

A hospital administrator described Sargent as 'drunk'. An officer suggested her alcohol intake may have affected her ability to brace herself. That remains an officer's suggestion, not a medical conclusion in the footage. The material does not show that alcohol reduced the force of the impact or improved her chances of survival.

The distinction matters. Sargent's fall, injuries and survival are documented in the footage and accounts, while the proposed link between drinking and the outcome is not established. Police have not explained how each impact affected her injuries.

Her father, Richard Sargent, told WSB-TV shortly after the incident that she was doing better than many had expected. 'She's a good fighter, and so she's going to be okay,' he said. He added that she understood how fortunate she was, recalling that she had told a friend: 'Hey, I'm alive. I can't believe it.'