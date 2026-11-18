US House Democrats have formally demanded answers from Vice-President JD Vance regarding internal White House meetings and government disclosures surrounding the Jeffrey Epstein files.

On Wednesday morning, 18 November 2026, California Representative Robert Garcia, who is expected to chair the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee when Democrats assume majority control in January 2027, dispatched 12 document-preservation notices to Vance, senior administration officials, and members of President Donald Trump's family.

Central to Garcia's inquiry is a request for Vance to identify every meeting officials held concerning the investigative material relating to the late convicted sex offender, alongside demands for sworn testimony from Attorney General Todd Blanche and records from former White House chief of staff Susie Wiles.

The oversight push also scrutinises the transfer of Epstein co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell to a minimum-security federal prison camp in Texas, as well as financial ties involving Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, and Jared Kushner.

What Garcia Wants From Vance on the Epstein Files

Garcia cited media coverage describing Vance's involvement in discussions about the files. He also sought details of how the administration responded to a law Congress passed the previous year requiring the public release of investigative material relating to the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Lawmakers from both parties have criticised the release as incomplete.

Several of the letters request voluntary responses by December 2026, though legal observers note the notices currently carry no legal force because Democrats do not yet hold the subpoena authority required to compel answers.

Justice Department officials have maintained that they did their best to comply with the disclosure requirements and sought to correct errors or address victims' concerns.

Democrats are seeking sworn testimony from Todd Blanche, who helped oversee the release. Garcia also sought information from former White House chief of staff Susie Wiles, who was unreachable for comment.

Ghislaine Maxwell Prison Transfer Features in Epstein Inquiry

Alongside requests targeting White House deliberations, Garcia's Epstein inquiry examines the federal prison transfer of Epstein's co-conspirator, Ghislaine Maxwell.

The California lawmaker sought detailed records explaining the decision to move Maxwell to a lower-security federal prison facility where she is serving a twenty-year sentence.

Garcia sent preservation letters to Federal Bureau of Prisons Director William Marshall III and Tanisha Hall, the warden of Federal Prison Camp Bryan, the minimum-security facility in Texas that received Maxwell.

In his correspondence, Garcia wrote that both the Justice Department and the Bureau of Prisons had 'failed to meaningfully respond to any of our inquiries' regarding the transfer.

Neither the White House nor the Justice Department immediately responded to requests for comment on Wednesday, whilst Marshall and Hall likewise did not immediately return them.

Beyond the Epstein Files, Trump Family Business Ties Draw Scrutiny

Garcia plans to examine the roles of Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump as co-founders of World Liberty Financial, a Trump family cryptocurrency business.

He described the brothers as key figures in what he called 'the Trump family's pay-to-play schemes'. A company spokesperson previously stated that World Liberty Financial complies with all US laws.

The White House has repeatedly denied that the president or his family engaged in conflicts of interest. The Trump brothers did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Garcia also wrote to Jared Kushner, the president's son-in-law and a US special envoy, about his business dealings and government work.

Garcia raised concerns that management fees and other financial benefits could be disguised payments for favourable treatment or access to sensitive information and technology. Kushner has repeatedly denied using his relationship with the president for personal gain.

Finally, in a letter to White House chief of staff Stephen Miller, Garcia outlined plans to examine alleged abuses by the Department of Homeland Security under Miller's direction, stating that the committee had identified 1,165 troubling instances involving the use of force, arrests, deportations, and enforcement actions at sensitive locations.