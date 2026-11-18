Donald Trump landed in Manila on Tuesday 17 November with hair far darker than the blond he wore leaving Washington. Footage of his arrival for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit drew a wave of online mockery. It was his latest colour change since September.

Many users joked that he had dyed it on the long flight. The bluntest jibe, a TikTok caption that predates the trip, reads: 'We said die not dye.' The pun plays on the word 'die' and drew more than 400 likes. Trump has not commented.

How Users Reacted on X and TikTok

X user Christopher Webb wrote: 'Trump must have dyed his hair on Air Force One.' He said it was not that colour when Trump left the White House on the previous day. Another user said he had left America with white hair and arrived in the Philippines with dark hair. Others pointed to his fuller, more voluminous look and asked whether he had undergone a cosmetic procedure. Webb's comparison appears below.

Trump must have dyed his hair on Air Force One, cuz it wasn’t that color when he left the White House headed to Asia yesterday. pic.twitter.com/PktKihNwor — Christopher Webb (@cwebbonline) November 17, 2026

A strong gust also lifted his swept-over style as he came down the steps for his welcome ceremony, briefly exposing patches of his scalp. Users also remarked that he appeared to be sweating on the tarmac. Clips of the arrival drew millions of views, according to The Sunday Guardian. Lighting can also change how his hair appears on camera. None of the online posts proves that he dyed his hair.

A Pattern of Changing Colours Since September

Each shift has drawn ridicule. Photographs from Morristown, New Jersey, on 4 September showed his hair darker than usual. On The Tonight Show, Jimmy Fallon joked that Trump had hired the troubled Reflecting Pool repair crew to colour it. On 18 October, he returned to the White House with what The Daily Beast described as an all-over brown style. By the eve of the Asia trip, he had returned to his usual light blond.

At a rally in San Antonio, Texas, in October, he reacted to a close-up view of the back of his head. 'Getting a little bit thin up there, I'm not happy,' he said. In January, New York magazine reported that he had stopped colouring his hair, which a senior aide called a concession to age. Biographer Michael Wolff has claimed, without independent confirmation, that aides carry a kit of small patches to cover thinning spots.

The Diplomacy Behind the Viral Clip

The arrival opened Trump's three-day Asia trip. In Manila, he met Australian, Indian, and Japanese leaders in the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, and attended an ASEAN-US summit. He was next due in Shenzhen, China, for trilateral talks on 19 November with President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin on possible nuclear arms cuts.

Even before he landed, Manila protesters had mocked his look. On 12 November, Akbayan Youth activists in blond wigs and business suits protested outside Trump Tower in Makati, demanding Trump's deportation to protest his administration's anti-migrant policies. Other Philippine groups opposed the proposed US-backed Pax Silica initiative for New Clark City.