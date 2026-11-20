Masked protesters gathered outside a Turning Point USA campus event at the University of Washington chanted 'Charlie Kirk deserved to die' on Wednesday, 18 November 2026, over a year after the conservative organisation's founder was assassinated in September 2025.

Videos circulated online by TPUSA USA's Frontlines media account captured demonstrators assembled on the lawn outside the Seattle venue waving a transgender pride flag and holding placards mocking Kirk's death ahead of a scheduled appearance by detransitioner Chloe Cole.

Individuals appearing in the footage identified themselves as members of the American Party of Labor Puget Sound, and the group subsequently reposted several recordings on its social media accounts, acknowledging the chanting with a brief post reading 'Guilty!!'.

A University of Washington spokesperson told Fox News Digital that the scheduled programme occurred without disruption and noted protesters exercised their right to free expression.

Charlie Kirk Chant Captured Outside University Event

TPUSA organised a series of 'Pick Up the Mic' campus events since Kirk's death, inviting influencers to engage students in conversations intended to continue his work.

Videos circulated depicted protesters chanting 'Charlie Kirk deserved to die'. Placards carried messages including 'Women hold up half the sky, Charlie Kirk deserved to die' and 'Kirk's pronouns were was/were.'

Not every demonstrator was identified as a member, and the extent of the group's involvement in the gathering remains unclear.

Charlie Kirk Protest Follows Earlier Cole Cancellation

Turning Point USA postponed Cole's scheduled appearance at the university in May 2026 after organisers cited security concerns and alleged violent threats.

Cole attributed the threats to Antifa, although responsibility has not been independently established. Her planned return coincided with TPUSA's continued campus programme in Kirk's name.

The organisation's events have sought to bring influencers into direct conversations with students following his assassination.

The demonstrators' messages extended beyond opposition to Cole's views on gender transition. Their references to Kirk's death drew attention to the group's founder rather than simply the subject of Wednesday's scheduled speech.

Charlie Kirk Chants Prompt University and Political Responses

The University of Washington spokesperson said the safety of attendees, observers and people passing nearby was the varsity's priority.

'The safety and security of our entire community, including event participants, observers and passersby, is our top priority. The scheduled event occurred without disruption, and protesters outside exercised their right to free expression.'

The university did not address individual slogans or placards, but its statement made clear that demonstrators were permitted to protest outside while the scheduled programme continued.

Theo Wold, a former White House deputy assistant for domestic policy during Donald Trump's first presidential term, criticised the protesters in comments to Fox News Digital. He framed the chanting as part of a wider pattern of political intimidation and accused elite institutions of minimising radical movements.

'But this pattern of incidents cannot be shrugged away as 'mere' intimidation. It is another example of this radical movement and its easy acceptance of violence.'

Wold's broader claims were political assessments, not findings issued by university officials. The university's statement did not identify any disruption to the gathering or specify whether Cole ultimately delivered her scheduled remarks.