President Donald Trump's windblown hair drew attention in Manila, Philippines, on Tuesday, 17 November 2026, as he arrived for the final day of the 49th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit and related meetings.

Footage of his airport welcome showed gusts lifting his hair, prompting online questions about its noticeably darker appearance.

Air Force One landed at Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Pasay City at 5.33 pm local time, according to GMA News.

Trump had arrived near the close of the three-day gathering, ahead of talks with regional leaders and a planned onward journey to China.

The Philippines hosted the 15–17 November gathering under its 2026 ASEAN chairmanship.

Trump last visited the country in November 2017, during his first presidential term. At this year's closing ceremony, Manila was preparing to hand the regional bloc's chairmanship to Singapore.

Trump's Windblown Hair Steals Attention at Manila Airport

Wearing a navy suit and red tie, Trump descended from the presidential aircraft and greeted officials on the tarmac. Executive Secretary Ralph Recto and House Majority Leader Sandro Marcos were among those welcoming him, alongside Philippine and US diplomatic representatives.

The formal reception featured music and dancing. A marching band performed 'YMCA', a familiar song at Trump's campaign rallies, while a child presented him with miniature US and Philippine flags, which he waved during the ceremony, ABC News reported.

Trump must have dyed his hair on Air Force One, cuz it wasn’t that color when he left the White House headed to Asia yesterday. pic.twitter.com/PktKihNwor — Christopher Webb (@cwebbonline) November 17, 2026

The lighter moment that travelled online, however, came from the weather rather than the programme. As wind caught the president's swept-over hairstyle, sections shifted and parts of his scalp appeared briefly visible. Some viewers also thought his hair looked darker than the blond shade associated with him.

An AOL report on 17 November collected responses to the footage. One commenter asked, 'What's happened to his hair?' Another wrote, 'He is sweating and did he change his hair color again!' A separate user joked about the wind nearly carrying his hair away.

These were social media reactions, not evidence that Trump had changed his hair colour or undergone any treatment. The available footage does not establish why his hair appeared different, and there has been no verified explanation for the apparent change.

Manila Visit Comes Ahead of China Summit

The online discussion echoed a similar episode in September. Photographs taken as Trump arrived in New Jersey on 4 September showed his hair looking darker, prompting questions about its colour. IBTimes UK reported on the reaction at the time.

In Manila, the diplomatic programme carried considerably greater weight than the airport chatter. Trump met leaders from Australia, India and Japan in the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, or Quad, to discuss regional and economic security. Reuters reported that the group also discussed artificial intelligence.

The Quad meeting brought together the four countries amid continuing disagreements over trade, security and China's influence across the Indo-Pacific region.

His schedule also included an ASEAN-US Special Summit and talks with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., with defence, investment and regional developments among the areas of interest, according to the Philippine News Agency.

Trump was subsequently expected in Shenzhen for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation leaders' meeting on 18–19 November, dates confirmed by China's foreign ministry. Yet for viewers sharing the arrival clip, an unexpected gust of wind had briefly overshadowed the diplomatic occasion.