Police officers in Texas were filmed reacting to footage linked to a former maths teacher who later pleaded guilty to bestiality and two child-related offences.

According to the Daily Star, one officer shudders as another exclaims, 'What the f***?' The body-camera recording has circulated online, bringing renewed attention to the investigation and the charges against Hillary Danielle Williams.

Williams, 35, taught junior high and high school maths at Wells Independent School District. She resigned in February 2025 after being arrested alongside her boyfriend, Michael Scott McCary, in Angelina County.

Police Find Videos During Welfare Check

The investigation began on 22 February 2025, when sheriff's deputies went to a home in the Lufkin area after receiving a call involving a man who was reportedly suicidal.

An arrest affidavit cited by local television station KTRE said the man and a woman had been arguing. During the encounter, allegations emerged about explicit images involving a child and a dog.

Investigators were given permission to search the man's phone, KTRE reported. They found material allegedly depicting a child and a sexual act involving an animal. Both adults were initially arrested following the discovery.

The Daily Star reported that footage of officers reacting to the animal-related material later appeared on YouTube. The clip does not show the full investigation, and the available reports do not establish that it contains all the material found on the phone.

Reports about the case describe a video showing a dog licking Williams's genitals. That footage formed part of the bestiality investigation; it was not the evidence underlying the separate offence of indecency with a child.

Child Abuse Charge Followed

Williams was later accused of touching a child inappropriately in February 2025. Texas Scorecard reported that the child disclosed the incident to investigators in April and that Williams was arrested on the additional charge in June.

The child has not been named in this report. Available accounts do not establish whether the child who reported the contact was the same child depicted in the material found during the earlier investigation.

Williams taught junior high and high school pupils at Wells ISD from 2024 until her resignation. When she was first arrested, superintendent Jimmy Friday Wright said the district had no information suggesting its pupils were involved.

No verified report places the offence on school property. The accounts cited here also do not establish that any alleged conduct took place at the school or involved a pupil.

Three Sentences, Unclear Total

On 17 February 2026, Williams pleaded guilty in Angelina County's 159th District Court to indecency with a child by sexual contact, possession with intent to promote child pornography and bestiality.

Judge Todd Kassaw imposed 20 years for each child-related offence and two years for bestiality. Court docket records confirm the date and penalties for the offences relating to images and animals. The docket also records that Williams waived a jury trial before pleading guilty and being sentenced on the same day.

The sentences add up to 42 years, but local reports did not establish whether they were to run consecutively or concurrently. It is therefore not possible, on the information cited, to state that Williams will serve a total of 42 years.

McCary was separately charged in the 2025 investigation with possession of child sexual abuse material. His later case outcome has not been independently confirmed through court records.