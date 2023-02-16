The newly-launched Samsung Galaxy S23 series comprises three feature-laden smartphones that run an all-new software. The Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra boot Android 13 OS with a layer of One UI 5.1 on top. One UI 5.1 is an iterative update after One UI 5.0.

The updated software boasts a myriad of design changes, upgraded performance, and functionality. Much to the delight of Samsung fans, the company will be rolling out the latest OS to its older Galaxy devices as well. The Korean smartphone giant has officially confirmed that the new One UI 5.1 will be rolling out for its existing devices.

Samsung's Galaxy S22 series, S21 series, S20 series, Z Fold4, and Z Flip will receive the One UI 5.1 upgrade globally. In other words, the company is rolling out the latest update for the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 Ultra. Also, the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, Galaxy S21 Ultra, and Galaxy S21 FE smartphones are eligible to receive the latest update.

Aside from this, Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold4, Galaxy Z Flip4, Galaxy Z Fold3, and Galaxy Z Flip3 foldable phones will get the update. Lastly, the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, Galaxy S20 Ultra, Galaxy S20 FE 4G, and Galaxy S20 FE 5G smartphones have qualified to receive the One UI 5.1 update.

It is worth mentioning here that most of the aforesaid smartphones have started receiving this software update in multiple regions. The company also plans to seed the One UI 5.1 update to a few Galaxy devices including the Galaxy Z Flip3 and Galaxy Z Fold3, according to a report by GizmoChina.

Also, it is worth noting that the new functions will be available based on the device models. In other words, some devices will receive certain functions ahead of other devices. Some of the most notable One UI 5.1 features include Multi Control, enhanced Photo Remaster, and Expert RAW.

Moreover, the One UI 5.1 update brings independent wallpapers for Routines and Modes. The update also has all-new customisation options for the lock screen. Notably, the gallery app has received new search features that let you find people simply by tapping their faces. The Smart Suggestions widget can now recommend Spotify playlists and tracks.