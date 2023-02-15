Samsung is on the verge of unveiling a new Galaxy A-series smartphone that carries the Galaxy A24 4G moniker. The handset has already bagged the FCC (Federal Communications Commission) and BIS (Bureau of Indian Standard certification) certifications.

Now, the upcoming Samsung phone has been spotted on the NBTC certification website. So, it is safe to assume that the Samsung Galaxy A24's launch is right around the corner. The NBTC certification database confirms the Galaxy A24 has model number SM-A245F/DSN.

Regrettably, the NBTC listing does not divulge other details about the Galaxy A24. Nonetheless, the upcoming Samsung smartphone has passed through the Geekbench benchmarking website with key details. For instance, the Geekbench listing confirms the presence of a MediaTek Helio G99 processor under the hood.

Aside from this, the Samsung Galaxy A24 has been subject to a lot of leaks lately. Some official-looking design renders of the forthcoming Galaxy A-series smartphone surfaced online not long ago. The leaked design renders suggest the Galaxy A24 will have three rear-mounted cameras.

Furthermore, earlier reports (via MySmartPrice) claim the Galaxy A24 will sport a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED panel. This screen will reportedly deliver a 90Hz refresh rate and a Full HD+ resolution. Furthermore, the handset will reportedly boot the latest Android 13 OS with a layer of OneUI skin on top.

The triple rear camera setup on the Samsung Galaxy A24 could comprise a 48MP primary camera. This main camera support OIS. Aside from this, the handset will probably have an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, along with a 5MP auxiliary lens on the back. A robust 4000mAh battery is likely to power up the entire system. Surprisingly, this cell is expected to support 15W fast charging.

However, the current-gen Samsung Galaxy A23 offers 25W fast charging support. So, the leaked information about the charging capabilities could turn out to be inaccurate. According to previously leaked details, the Galaxy A24 will house a 16MP front-mounted shooter for selfies and video calling.

Moreover, the Galaxy A24 could ship with 6GB of RAM and offer 64GB of internal storage. Samsung could reveal more details about the upcoming smartphone ahead of its impending launch.