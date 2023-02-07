Samsung has a reputation for launching Exynos chipset-backed versions of its smartphones in some regions. However, the Korean tech giant broke with this tradition to equip all three Galaxy S23 series of smartphones with Qualcomm's chipset.

To those unaware, the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra were made available globally with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. However, if rumours making the rounds online turn out to be true, Exynos chipsets are on the verge of making a comeback.

The upcoming Galaxy S24 series of smartphones will reportedly pack Exynos chipsets. Apparently, the Galaxy S23 series successors will pack Exynos 2400 SoC in select regions. While nothing is set in stone yet, a reliable tipster has divulged key details about the purported mobile processor.

Taking to the Chinese microblogging website Weibo, tipster Ice Universe stated that Samsung is working on the Exynos 2400. Notably, the Exynos platform will boast a whopping 10 cores while most mobile SoCs have an octa-core architecture.

Exynos 2400 🤔



Please just stop this. pic.twitter.com/ywZFHGrEqI — Alvin (@sondesix) February 6, 2023

The chipset will reportedly come with 4x Cortex-520, 3x low-frequency Cortex-A720, 2x high-frequency Cortex-A720, and 1x Cortex-X4. The Exynos 2400 seems to be quite promising based on the leaked information. However, its key details are still few and far between.

If Samsung shifts to deca-core architecture, there is a possibility that Qualcomm, MediaTek, and other manufacturers may make the switch for their future chips as well. It is worth noting that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is currently the best Android CPU. This chipset integrates 8 cores.

So, the Exynos 2400 exists



Seems like an ambitious chipset from the Exynos team. We'll see if it gets released. It would be nice to see tablets powered by it (if it's good).



The processor also received green light for mass production pic.twitter.com/3JkPkUs81l — Anthony (@TheGalox_) February 6, 2023

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC has a prime core that is based on the architecture of ARM Cortex-X3. Moreover, it clocks at up to 3.2 GHz for 64-bit. However, Apple's A16 bionic 6-core chipset comes with two cores clocking at 3460 MHz. Apple's latest chip has four cores at 2020 MHz as well.

As mentioned, the upcoming Galaxy S24 series will comprise the first smartphones to pack an Exynos 2400 chipset. However, these Exynos 2400 chip-powered models could be made available in limited regions. Samsung's upcoming foldable aren't likely to use the chip because they normally feature Qualcomm SoCs.