Samsung is reportedly prepping to unveil a budget smartphone dubbed Galaxy A14 5G next year. Now, a new leak suggests the upcoming 5G-ready phone will get an M-series counterpart that uses the same new Exynos chipset.

Moreover, both devices are expected to support Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity and boot Android 13 OS. Notably, the Galaxy A14 5G has already passed through the Bluetooth SIG website carrying various model numbers.

The Samsung Galaxy A14 5G was recently spotted on the Geekbench benchmark database with model number SM-A146B. The Geekbench listing confirms the presence of an Exynos 1330 processor.

Now, the Galaxy A14 5G has reappeared on the Geekbench benchmarking website with model number SM-A146P. The smartphone's latest Geekbench listing suggests a variant of the upcoming handset will pack a MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor.

The upcoming Galaxy A14 5G will be the latest entry-level A-series phone. The device gained 522 points and 1710 points in the Geekbench 5 benchmark's single-core and multi-core tests.

The Geekbench listing also shows the device will pack an octa-core processor with a two + six-core configuration. So, it is safe to assume that the Galaxy A14 5G will get a MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor.

The Dimensity 700 adopts a 7nm manufacturing process. Also, it has an integrated Mali G57 GPU for graphics.

For those unaware, several mid-range phones, including the Redmi 11 Prime 5G, Poco M4 5G, Oppo A58, and Lava Blaze 5G, use the same processor to draw power.

Furthermore, the Geekbench listing also implies the Galaxy A14 5G will ship with 4GB of RAM. However, Samsung is likely to unveil a myriad of other memory configurations as well.

The Galaxy A14 5G will boot Android 13 OS out of the box, according to the listing. So, it will probably have a layer of OneUI skin on top of the mobile operating system.

In the photography department, the Galaxy A14 5G will reportedly house three rear-mounted cameras. Also, the phone's display might feature a notch to accommodate the selfie camera.

This display will reportedly get updated software. Lastly, the device could support new wireless connectivity.