Samsung is on the verge of unveiling the much-awaited Galaxy A13 successor dubbed the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G. The upcoming Galaxy A-series smartphone recently made an appearance online in the form of leaked renders.

Now, the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G has passed through the NBTC and Bluetooth SIG certification websites. The variant of the Galaxy A14 spotted on the Bluetooth SIG database has model numbers SM-A146B_DS, SM-A146M_DS, and SM-A146M.

Likewise, the Galaxy A14 5G carries model number SM-A146P/DSN on the NBTC certification database. According to a report by MySmartPrice, this variant will probably pack a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC.

To recap, the Galaxy A14 5G (SM-A146P) recently appeared on the Geekbench 5 benchmark database with MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC. The Bluetooth SIG listing confirms the upcoming device will support Bluetooth 5.2.

However, the NBTC and Bluetooth SIG listings do not reveal any key details about the Galaxy A14 5G. Nevertheless, past leaks have divulged some pieces of vital information regarding the upcoming Galaxy A-series phone.

For instance, earlier reports suggest the Galaxy A14 5G will sport a 6.8-inch display panel with a Full HD+ resolution. Moreover, the handset will reportedly have a waterdrop notch for the selfie camera.

The Galaxy A14 5G is likely to get an Exynos 1330 processor. A MediaTek Dimensity 700 chip-backed version of the handset could be in the offing as well.

In the photography department, the 5G-ready smartphone might house a 50MP main camera sensor on the back. Aside from this, the Galaxy A14 5G could use a 5000mAh battery unit to draw its juices.

The phone will also feature a Type-C port, according to the latest rumours. The side edge might house the fingerprint scanner for additional security.

The latest design renderings of the Galaxy A14 5G have popped up on the internet courtesy of tipster Evan Blass (via Gadget Gang). The leaked renders show a triple rear camera setup on the upcoming handset.

Upfront, the Galaxy A14 5G is expected to feature a 13MP shooter for capturing selfies. The phone was also spotted on the Geekbench website with model number SM-A146P not long ago.

The Galaxy A14 5G scored 552 and 1,710 points on Geekbench's single-core and multi-core tests, respectively.