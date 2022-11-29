Still riding high on the success of the iPhone 14 series, Apple is reportedly planning to launch its next iPhones in 2023. The upcoming iPhones are expected to bring multiple upgrades over their predecessors.

The iPhone 15 lineup isn't likely to see the light of day until next year. Still, some key details about Apple's upcoming flagship phones continue to surface online.

More pieces of vital information regarding the iPhone 15 lineup have been revealed. According to a report by Nikkei Asia, the American tech giant will equip its next iPhones with an unannounced Sony camera sensor.

Furthermore, the report suggests Apple will use the newest "state of the art" camera sensor from Sony for the iPhone 15 series. The alleged camera sensor will deliver a 2x saturation signal in each pixel as compared to the existing sensors.

As a result, Sony's purported sensor will be capable of capturing more light and lowering underexposure and overexposure. In other words, the new sensor from Sony will deliver an overall better performance than the standard sensors.

The semiconductor architecture used by Sony will reportedly place photodiodes and transistors on individual layers. This will create more photodiodes.

To recap, earlier reports suggest Apple wants to widen the gap between the Pro and non-Pro iPhones. It is safe to assume that the iPhone 15 Pro models will boast exclusive features.

Notably, the Cupertino-based tech giant has a reputation for not bringing notable features to the base iPhone models. So, there is a possibility that Apple will bring the new camera sensors only to the iPhone 15 Pro models.

If this speculation turns out to be true, Apple might face backlash for ignoring the non-Pro iPhone models again. Nevertheless, the next iPhones are expected to be better than the current-gen iPhones in multiple departments, including optics.

The next iPhones will reportedly adopt an eye-catching rounded design paired with a titanium build. Moreover, new iPhones are likely to get rid of the proprietary Lightning port and feature the USB Type-C port instead.

Under the hood, the new iPhones might pack the Apple A17 Bionic chipset, which is reportedly fabbed on a 3nm process. They are likely to feature a newfangled periscope telephoto lens as well. The latest zoom technology will support 10x optical zoom.