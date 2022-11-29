The highly anticipated Samsung Galaxy S23 series will go official early next year. In the meantime, the rumour mill has been churning out a lot of speculations about the Korean tech giant's upcoming flagship offerings.

Some reports suggest the Galaxy S23 lineup will break cover in February 2023. However, the exact launch date is still a mystery.

The lineup is expected to comprise the vanilla Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, and Galaxy S23 Ultra smartphones.

Now, the vanilla Samsung Galaxy S23 5G and the Galaxy S23 Plus have bagged the FCC certification. This is a major sign that the handsets are on the verge of launching.

The vanilla Galaxy S23 will be the base model in the upcoming flagship phone lineup. The device has now passed through the FCC certification website.

According to the FCC listing, the Galaxy S23 carries model number SM-S911B. The Galaxy S23 Plus, however, has model number SM-S916B.

Aside from this, the listing suggests both devices will support 25W fast charging. Notably, the battery that will power up the handsets carries model number EB-BS912ABY.

This cell's rated capacity is 3785mAh, and its typical rating is 3900mAh. The Galaxy S23 Plus will draw its juices from a battery that has model number EB-BS916ABY.

This battery's rated capacity is 4565mAh. Furthermore, the FCC listing confirms the presence of a Qualcomm SoC under the hood of both handsets.

This could turn out to be the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. The previously leaked design renders of both handsets have given us a glimpse into their outward appearance.

The phone's rear panel will have three circular camera cutout rings. Also, there will be a LED flash module on the back. The rear panel will curve into the device's flat frame to provide a better grip.

The screen features a hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera. The vanilla model has a 6.1-inch display which offers a Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

The Galaxy S23 Plus features a 6.6-inch display. The handsets will likely get a 50MP primary, a 12MP ultrawide, and a 10MP telephoto camera on the back.

Upfront, the handset might house a 32MP shooter for selfies and video calling. The phones will probably ship with 8GB/12GB of RAM and offer up to 256GB of internal storage. The Galaxy S23 series will run Android 13 with One UI 5.0 on top.