The Samsung Galaxy S23 series smartphones have been subject to a lot of leaks lately. Also, the upcoming smartphones have made multiple appearances online in the form of leaks.

Some key specifications of the Galaxy S22 successors have surfaced online ahead of launch. The word on the street is that the Korean smartphone giant will unveil the Galaxy S23 lineup either in January or February 2023.

In the meantime, a new report by a Korean publication has shed some light on Samsung's plan to host its next Unpacked event. Samsung is reportedly prepping to launch the Galaxy S23 series at the impending Unpacked event.

The Unpacked event will take place in the first week of February. This piece of information comes from a Samsung Electronics executive with knowledge of the Unpacked event timeline.

According to the executive, Samsung will host the Galaxy S23 Unpacked event in early February 2023. Furthermore, the source claims the Galaxy S23 series will break cover at the Unpacked event, which will take place in the US in February.

However, the exec did not divulge details about the city, as well as the exact launch date. Still, the publication suggests the Galaxy S23 Unpacked event might take place in San Francisco.

This will be Samsung's first in-person Unpacked event since the coronavirus pandemic. However, some earlier reports suggest the Galaxy S23 lineup will be unveiled in Las Vegas during CES 2023.

To those unaware, Samsung has never launched Galaxy S devices during the annual trade show before. So, it is highly unlikely that the company might use the convention to showcase its next flagship offerings.

The Galaxy S23 series will reportedly comprise Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, and Galaxy S23 Ultra. Interestingly, Samsung isn't likely to launch Exynos chipset-backed models in any region.

The Galaxy S23 lineup is expected to pack an ungraded version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC under the hood. This processor will have a higher clock speed than the original Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.

Also, the Galaxy S23 Ultra could house a mammoth 200MP camera sensor on the back. Aside from this, it might feature a rear-mounted 10MP 10x zoom camera along with a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens. The phones will probably sport AMOLED panels with 2,200 nits of peak brightness.