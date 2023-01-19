After taking the wraps off the Galaxy A14 5G earlier this month, it looks like Samsung is gearing up to unveil a 4G variant of another A-series smartphone dubbed the Galaxy A24.

Ahead of the launch, the Samsung Galaxy A24 4G has passed through the Geekbench benchmarking website. Notably, the upcoming handset carries model number SM-A245F on the benchmark database.

As expected, the Geekbench 5 benchmark listing sheds some light on the Galaxy A24 smartphone's key specs as well. To recap, the handset's specifications were recently leaked (via The Pixel).

According to a past leak, the Galaxy A24 will pack an Exynos 7904 processor. However, the Geekbench listing has put this speculation to rest by confirming the presence of a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC.

Furthermore, the Geekbench 5 benchmark database reveals that the upcoming A-series phone scored 561 points in Geekbench's single-core round of benchmark tests.

Likewise, the listing shows that the Galaxy A24 4G scored 1943 points in the benchmarking website's multi-core round of tests. The listing confirms the handset will use an octa-core CPU that has a 2 + 6 core configuration.

The processor has 8 cores, with 2 cores clocking at 2.20GHz. This could be performance cores. The rest of the 6 cores click at 2.0GHz, which suggests they are efficiency cores.

This is a major sign that the Galaxy A24 4G will be the first Samsung smartphone to use a MediaTek Helio G99 processor. Under the hood, it will pack a Mali G57 GPU as well.

Samsung is more likely to use an Helio G99 processor to power up its upcoming A-series phone than rely on a 4-year-old Exynos 7904 chipset. According to the Geekbench listing, the Galaxy A24 will ship with 4GB of RAM.

Samsung could announce a 6GB RAM variant at the launch event. Lastly, it might run the latest Android 13 OS.

