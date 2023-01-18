Samsung has finally taken the wraps off the highly anticipated ISOCELL HP2 camera sensor. The upcoming Galaxy S23 Ultra will house this newly launched ISOCELL HP2 camera sensor.

The ISOCELL HP2 is the Korean tech giant's third 200MP camera sensor that offers improved video and image quality. Also, it supports improved autofocus and adopts the latest D-VTG technology.

Aside from this, the ISOCELL HP2 supports Smart ISO Pro which enables the device to record 4K HDR videos at 60 FPS. Furthermore, the 1/1.3-inch ISOCELL HP2 camera sensor has 0.6μm pixels.

The recently unveiled Samsung sensor comes uses a new D-VTG (Dual Vertical Transfer Gate) technology to improve the full-well capacity of the pixel by over 33 percent.

Samsung claims this method reduces overexposure while enhancing color reproduction in well-lit conditions. The ISOCELL HP2 also takes full advantage of Samsung's advanced pixel-binning technology dubbed Tetra2Pixel.

Tetra2Pixel converts 12.5MP images in 2.4μm pixels or 50MP images with 1.2μm pixels in the absence of sufficient light. Moreover, the new sensor can capture 8K videos at 30fps.

As if that weren't enough, the HP2 is capable of switching to 50MP mode and minimizing cropping even at 33MP. The new sensor uses Super QPD to offer good autofocus in low-light conditions.

The new tech enables the sensor to utilize all 200MP pixels for focusing agents. In the 50MP mode, the HP2 sensor also boasts DSG (Dual Signal Gain) feature.

Notably, the DSG puts a couple of separate conversion values on the analog signal coming at the pixel level. As a result, it delivers a super HDR performance.

The HP2 also comes with Smart ISO Pro for capturing 4K 60fps HDR videos and 12.5MP images at the same time. According to Samsung, the new sensor has already entered the production stage.

The Samsung ISOCELL HP2 sensor will go official at the Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event on February 1. The Galaxy S23 Ultra will be the first flagship smartphone to house this sensor.